Manchester United have been dealt something of a blow heading into the final few games of the season, with the club confirming on Monday that January arrival Marcel Sabitzer is set to be out for the remainder of the campaign.

The on-loan Bayern Munich man had made a solid impression since his move to Old Trafford earlier this year, notably being hailed as a "machine" by Diogo Dalot having scored three goals and provided one assist in 18 games across all fronts.

There had been talk prior to this recent injury blow regarding a potential permanent stay in Manchester for the 29-year-old, although it is yet to be seen just what this absence will mean for the midfielder's hopes of staying with the Red Devils beyond this season.

As for the impact the loss of the former RB Leipzig man will have on United, manager Erik ten Hag has now seen his midfield options depleted even further, with Donny van de Beek already out for the campaign, while Scott McTominay has also been out of action in recent weeks.

Aside from the usual starting trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, the only other senior option in the centre of the park is Fred, albeit with the Brazilian menace having somewhat fallen down the pecking order of late, after starting just one league game since the 7-0 defeat away to Liverpool back in early March.

The 30-year-old's solitary start in that time came in the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month, although the former Shakhtar Donetsk man failed to take his chance, as he 'was not remotely influential and too often sloppy with his passes', according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

As such, with the experienced asset - who has been linked with a departure this summer - having had more than enough opportunities to impress, Ten Hag could instead look to the academy ranks in order to find a suitable replacement for the stricken Sabitzer in the first-team squad.

Who could replace Sabitzer for Man United?

With just three Premier League games left to play - as well as the FA Cup final - there may be little chance to make an impact for any youngster, although it could well be an opportunity for the former Ajax boss to take a closer look at the club's emerging stars, including teenage sensation, Zidane Iqbal.

The three-cap Iraq international is still waiting to add to his only senior appearance for the club - which came during Ralf Rangnick's interim spell back in December 2021 - although the 20-year-old has clearly made an impression on Ten Hag, having reportedly surprised the Dutchman due to his performances in pre-season.

As Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy noted amid the playmaker's summer displays, Iqbal "has heaps of technical quality, skill and intelligence", while he is also a player who is "not scared of making a mistake in trying to execute what he feels is the right decision.

The Manchester native has also been likened to long-term United target Frenkie de Jong by talent Jacek Kulig as he is a "progressive carrier with superb vision", while also boasting the credentials to fill the shoes of Sabitzer, as the £2k-per-week ace can operate in a central midfield berth or in a more attack-minded creative role - much like the Austrian.

Also like the hard-working Sabitzer - who has averaged 1.1 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per league game this season - Iqbal is also adept at winning back possession, having averaged two for each of those two metrics during his three EFL Trophy outings.

That should indicate that if Ten Hag is looking for midfield reinforcement over the coming weeks, then he should consider the academy wizard as an option.