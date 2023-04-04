An "extra stage of bidding" has now arrived at Manchester United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, as talk of a big-money takeover at Old Trafford continues.

What's happening with Man Utd's takeover?

This has been a successful season for the Red Devils to date, following their EFL Cup triumph earlier in the campaign, and it could get even better over the next month or so. United are still in with a good chance of securing both Europa League and FA Cup glory before the end of the season, with a top-four finish in the Premier League also on the cards.

Away from the pitch, rumours continue to emerge regarding the potential takeover of the club, with the Glazers possibly open to selling either a minority stake or 100% of the club to the highest bidder. It looks like a straight shootout between Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as things stand, with both already seeing initial offers rejected and have since made revised bids.

Now, a new report has emerged regarding the matter, as the saga continues to rumble on.

Could there be another round of bids?

Taking to Twitter, Jacobs provided an update on the situation, claiming things are still 'on track' and that there is expected to be clarity 'this week' after second offers were submitted last month.