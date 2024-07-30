Another Manchester United man has said yes to a move away from Old Trafford this summer, it has emerged, in a move that could have major implications for the remainder of the transfer window.

United getting business done but departures slow

Erik ten Hag's side have made two signings this summer, in the shape of defender Leny Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee, with both expected to play important roles in the squad in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Costing a combined £86m, they replace free agent exits Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, and should offer the Red Devils increased squad depth should they be able to stay fit.

There is also a desire to add at least one midfielder this summer, with Manuel Ugarte among those the club are keen on, while they have also reportedly tabled an offer for Real Sociedad midfielder and EURO 2024 winner Martin Zubimendi.

But departures have been slow despite the revelation at the end of last season that almost every player at the club was up for sale. Only Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho were considered untouchable, with everyone else able to leave at the right price.

Those prices haven't come though; Casemiro was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer but no concrete offer has been forthcoming, while Fulham are thought to be plotting another offer for Scott McTominay after their first was turned down.

That hasn't stopped players agreeing personal terms to depart though, and one report claims that is exactly what Jadon Sancho has done with French Champions PSG. He is not the only one either.

Man Utd defender says "yes" to West Ham

Now, it has been claimed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has given the green light to complete a move to West Ham this summer, after rejected a move to the London Stadium earlier in the summer.

The full-back was signed for £50m from Crystal Palace, but is heading into the final 12 months of his £90,000 a week deal at Old Trafford and always looked more likely to leave before the August 30th transfer deadline than adding to his 190 appearances for the club.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's 2023-24 PL season Appearances 22 Starts 20 Goals/Assists 2 Yellow Cards 4 Tackle win % 73.1%

Now, Football Insider report that a deal to join West Ham is close, with the defender having said "yes" to a move to the London Stadium and calling to a close his time at Old Trafford.

They add that the Hammers are "in advanced talks" over a move worth between £15m and £20m, a deal that will see the Red Devils take a hefty loss on their initial outlay.

The development will come as good news for the Red Devils, whose move for fellow fullback Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich hinges on Wan-Bissaka's exit. The Moroccan has agreed a deal to move to Old Trafford, where he will reunite with Ten Hag after the two worked together at Ajax.

He will become West Ham's fourth signing of the summer if all goes to plan, following Max Kilman's arrival plus the signings of Wes Foderingham and talented teen Luis Guilherme.