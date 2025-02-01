Still desperately searching for reinforcements, Manchester United are now reportedly set to accelerate a move to sign a young forward in an alternative to Mathys Tel ahead of Monday's deadline.

Man Utd transfer news

After a month full of frustration on the transfer front, the Red Devils are at least set to get their business underway and welcome Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. The left wing-back will finally provide Ruben Amorim with a natural option for his 3-4-2-1 system and solve a Luke Shaw problem that has persisted under a number of different managers over the years.

However, those at Old Trafford may not be done there. Bayern Munich's Tel still has quite the decision to make after seemingly rejecting Tottenham Hotspur and becoming the subject of Manchester United's interest, making him one to watch.

He's not the only young forward on their radar, though, and the Premier League giants could yet turn towards an alternative if they suffer the same fate as Tottenham in the coming days.

According to FootMercato, Manchester United are now accelerating their operation to sign El Bilal Toure before Monday's deadline. However, to say that any deal would be a complicated one would be an understatement.

First and foremost, Stuttgart are reportedly looking to make Toure's loan move from Atalanta permanent by triggering their €18m (£15m) option.

The German club will then reportedly aim to sell the 23-year-old to Manchester United for €25m (£21m) plus bonuses before loaning him back from Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

It's worth noting that to complete all of those stages, Manchester United, Atalanta and Stuttgart have just two days until the window slams shut.

"Strong" Toure could be Hojlund repeat

23 years old and a player who's yet to truly set the world alight on the goalscoring front, Toure is showing far too many similarities to Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled in a Manchester United shirt. And the last thing that the Red Devils need is another struggling striker having already welcomed Joshua Zirkzee last summer.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) El Bilal Toure Rasmus Hojlund Minutes 314 1,089 Goals 2 2 Assists 1 0 Expected goals 1.6 2.4

Struggling for minutes on loan at Stuttgart, Toure is unlikely to find the game time he needs at Manchester United, even as Hojlund and Zirkzee continue to struggle under Amorim.

That has not stopped the praise from coming his way since arriving in Germany, with Stuttgart board member Fabian Wohlgemuth saying via the Bundesliga's official website: "El Bilal Touré is another strong addition to our attack.

"He has demonstrated his qualities in France, Spain and most recently in Italy with Atalanta. He's the type of player we haven’t had before, and his exceptional speed will add another important facet to our attack."