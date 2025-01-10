Manchester United are expected to be busy in January, and now a fresh report has claimed that one of their highest earners could be departing the club alongside academy star Marcus Rashford before the end of the month.

Marcus Rashford set for exit

It appears highly unlikely that Rashford will still be a member of Ruben Amorim's Manchester United squad come the end of the transfer window, with an Old Trafford exit highly-anticipated for the Premier League star.

The 27-year-old netted the first goal of Ruben Amorim's reign, but following comments about being open to a departure he has not featured for the club in almost a month, with his last appearance coming against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils are ready to let him leave this January but are "leaning towards" a straight loan move in order to try and raise his price tag ahead of a summer sale. His brother and agent has been in Milan in recent days discussing a potential move to Serie A, while there is also believed to be interest from across the Premier League, though it is stressed that "all options remain open".

However, his hefty wages make a continued exile unlikely from a financial standpoint given Sir Jim Ratcliffe's previous reported fury at the Red Devils wage bill, which he feels is well beyond what is should be given the return on investment his side are receiving from those under massive contracts.

As a result, a re-integration or a departure seem likely, and with no signs of the former all signs currently point to a mid-season exit. Now, another player could be set to follow him out of the Old Trafford exit door.

Man Utd ace closer than ever to exit

That comes according to a report from Caught Offside, who report that Manchester United high-earner Casemiro is now "closer than ever" to a departure from Old Trafford this month amid strong interest from Saudi side Al-Nassr.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order in Manchester since his arrival at the club two and a half years ago, a transfer which then Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag hailed as "magnificent".

He has started just three Premier League games under Ruben Amorim, and has been an unused substitute on a further five occasions as the new Manchester United boss searches for a winning formula.

Taking home a massive £350,000 a week at the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United will be keen to move him off if he is not a regular starter, and to that end his availability has reportedly caught the eye of Al-Nassr, where former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade.

Casemiro so far this season Appearances 22 Starts 16 Tackles and interceptions per 90 5.05 Pass Accuracy 79.3% Errors leading to a shot 3

As per the report, Amorim "is poised to allow Casemiro to leave Man United in this window" and Al Nassr are "believed to be pushing to get a deal over the line this winter", with the Saudi side "prioritising" a move for the decorated Brazilian.

For his part, Casemiro "is ready to seriously consider an offer" should it arrive, in what is likely to be the only opportunity to continue earning anything like what he is currently paid at Old Trafford. For the Red Devils, shifting one or more of their highest earners this winter may be considered a huge success.