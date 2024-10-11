One of the greatest players in Manchester United’s history is, undoubtedly, Cristiano Ronaldo. Although his second spell at the club between the summer of 2021 and late 2022 ended sourly, his first spell under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson was legendary.

Officially the best player in the world in 2008, when he won the Ballon d’Or, 2007/08 was his best season in that famous Red shirt. The Portugal legend scored 42 goals in 49 games and grabbed eight assists along the way, lifting the Premier League and Champions League that same season.

He left in 2009 for Real Madrid, the club of his dreams, breaking the hearts of United fans in the process. United will be hoping one of their current stars, who idolises Ronaldo, will not leave for a La Liga giant in the coming months, despite links away from Old Trafford.

United star linked with La Liga giants

The player in question here is electric 20-year-old Red Devils winger Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentina international has impressed under Erik ten Hag over the past three seasons, and that has naturally meant clubs across Europe are interested in signing him.

According to reports from Spain, via Football 365, the youngster has reportedly 'offered himself' to FC Barcelona. This is due to an apparent lack of satisfaction with the current circumstances at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old has struggled to break into United’s starting XI this season. The fact he is 'dissatisfied' with the situation in Manchester could also be to do with the fact the Red Devils are languishing in 14th in the Premier League with just two wins to their name.

Whether or not there is truth to the rumours of Garnacho’s departure remains to be seen, although he would certainly be a big loss to United.

Garnacho’s United stats and value in 2024

Despite being just 20 years of age, United’s number 17 has already made a superb impact at United. He has won two trophies, the Carabao Cup in 2022/23 and the FA Cup last term, and has impressed from a goals and assists point of view so far, too.

The young winger has played 97 times for the 13-time Premier League champions already, scoring 19 times and grabbing 13 assists, a more than respectable record. His most crucial goal came in the FA Cup final last season against Manchester City, where he opened the scoring at Wembley as United went on to lift the trophy.

This has seen the youngster’s value shoot up, compared to what United paid for him. According to a report from The Manchester Evening News, he cost the Red Devils £420k, joining the academy from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

Four years on, the youngster is valued at a whopping £94.6m according to CIES Football Observatory, an extraordinary increase of 22424%.

Indeed, if the Red Devils were to charge Barcelona that much, it would mean the young winger would be sold for more than Ronaldo when he joined Los Blancos in 2009. The Spanish side paid £80m for the Portugal star, a fee that was a world record at the time.

Last term was Garnacho’s first full season of senior football, given he played no academy games, and he impressed with 15 goals and assists in 50 matches. He actually outperformed Ronaldo in his first season at Old Trafford. The former United number seven had 14 goal involvements in 40 games during the 2003/04 campaign.

Garnacho vs. Ronaldo first full season at Man United Stat (all comps) Garnacho Ronaldo Games 50 40 Minutes 3574 2355 Goals 10 6 Assists 5 8 Stats from Transfermarkt

The youngster’s admiration for Ronaldo is widely known; he has copied several of his iconic goal celebrations, and it was the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who assisted his first-ever goal for United, in the Europa League against Real Sociedad.

United will no doubt do all they can to cling onto Garnacho. He has been incredibly impressive over the past 18 months and longer.

Whilst Ronaldo’s legacy and achievements in the game are unfathomable, the United youngster will no doubt continue to work hard and replicate his idol, whilst also forging his own legacy.