With brutal honesty, Manchester United’s season has been a disaster, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a huge job on his hands to guide the club in the right direction.

The Red Devils’ latest 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth highlighted the clear issues within the side, as they conceded 20+ shots for the 14th time this season.

The fans are slowly getting past the point of frustration, and it seems that Erik ten Hag’s reign as United manager will inevitably come to an end this summer.

But this time around, it wasn’t one of the usual suspects that let the side down, with a certain star having his worst performance in a United shirt to date, putting in an even worse shift than Marcus Rashford, who sadly struggled again.

Marcus Rashford’s performance vs Bournemouth

In truth, there’s no doubt that on his day, Rashford is a world-class player, but the lack of consistency in his game has clearly taken a toll on his confidence, which has become almost a vicious cycle.

Yesterday’s performance was unfortunately another unconvincing showing from the number ten, as he was unable to add to his league goal tally of seven.

Rashford played the entire game, but for the most part, he was simply a bystander who had little impact in attack, having just one attempt at goal and completing zero dribbles.

However, it was his wasteful approach that frustrated the United faithful, losing the ball seven times, having a pass accuracy of 79%, and losing a huge eight out of nine duels, but he still wasn’t the worst on the field.

Alejandro Garnacho’s performance against Bournemouth

Alejandro Garnacho made his 30th successive start for Man United this weekend, which clearly highlights just how impressive he’s been this season.

The Argentine has scored seven Premier League goals and provided three assists this season in 24 starts, which is an incredible return for a relatively inexperienced youngster.

At just 19 years of age, the pressure put on his shoulders to not only perform but carry the attack is ridiculous, and Saturday's display on the South Coast had the characteristics of burnout.

The number 17 was handed a 3/10 rating by the Manchester Evening News for his performance against the Cherries, the lowest score in the entire squad.

Garnacho vs Bournemouth Stats Garnacho xG/xA 0.06 Shots 1 Pass accuracy 80% Possession lost 8 Successful dribbles 0/2 Duels won 1/3 Via Sofascore

The statistics do unfortunately back up the rating, with Garnacho looking off the pace throughout, despite playing a role in Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser.

The winger only made 16 passes throughout the first half with an accuracy of 80%, while amassing fewer touches (30) than goalkeeper Andre Onana (50). In truth, he was complacent on every single front, losing two out of three duels and giving possession away eight times.

The academy graduate was also blunt in attack, and he struggled to get the better of the Cherries full-back, as shown by his xG/A (expected goals and assists) of 0.06 and the fact he had a dribble success rate of 0%. Considering his seasonal tally of xG/A sits at 0.49 and his take-on success is at 35%, there is a case to suggest this was one of his worst outings yet in a United jersey.

However, what the statistics don’t portray is the fact that he was involved with both Bournemouth goals, being dispossessed after taking a heavy touch under no pressure for the first goal and failing to pick up Justin Kluivert for the second.

A poor half from Garnacho was topped off by Ten Hag replacing him at half-time, bringing on Amad Diallo in his place, who did show slightly more intensity.

All in all, it was yet another horrific game from Man United, who simply can’t even do the basics right. It was a poor evening for Garnacho, potentially even his worst display of the season.

Indeed, at no other point in the campaign has he been dragged off so early. It doesn't bode well for another start next time out.