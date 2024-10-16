Manchester United have produced some exceptional midfielders over the course of the Premier League era. Their esteemed Carrington academy is one of the highest-reputation talent production lines in England. Arguably the best of the bunch is Paul Scholes, who played 718 times for the Red Devils and won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

In more recent times, Paul Pogba came through the United academy to become one of the best midfielders in the world, and Kobbie Mainoo is the current generation academy midfielder in the United side.

However, there was another academy graduate one midfielder who United let go a few years ago, who could have become a key first-team player.

Man Utd's record-breaker

Angel Gomes was widely regarded as one of the most exciting players coming through the United academy this century. He set two records on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, which was handed to him by Jose Mourinho back in May 2017.

The midfielder, who was born in London, became his boyhood club’s youngest player in the Premier League, at the age of 16 years and 263 days old. He was also the first player born in the 2000s who played in the English top flight.

Despite a recording-breaking start to life in that famous red shirt, the youngster did not manage to lock down a permanent place in the squad. Gomes played just ten games for the Red Devils between 2016/17 and 2019/20.

He did, however, manage to maintain exemplary form whilst representing United’s academy sides. Across all competitions for the under-21s, the under-18s and in the Uefa Youth League, Gomes played 66 times, scoring 29 goals and grabbing 17 assists from midfield.

He was so good during his academy days that football statistician Statman Dave described him as an “unbelievably gifted” footballer.

Then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took over midway through the 2018/19 season, did not quite give Gomes the opportunities, and he left the club for French side Lille. Even though his market value at the time was £3m, as per Transfermarkt, he left his boyhood club for nothing.

Gomes’ market value in 2024

The 24-year-old has seen an incredible rise since moving to France. He first spent a season on loan in Portugal at Boavista, where he honed his skills and has since excelled for Lille. His superb performances have even earned him an England call-up, and he has now played three times for his country under Lee Carsley.

The midfielder’s Lille career has gone from strength to strength since his move from Old Trafford via the Estadio do Bessa. He has played 123 times for the club, scoring nine times and grabbing 19 assists.

His role has certainly shifted. Once an enterprising creative number ten, Gomes is now an incredibly versatile midfielder, who has even played as a number six at times, turning into something of a first-phase specialist.

Gomes stats per position for Lille (min 45 mins played) Position Games Goals Assists Central midfield 37 1 6 Attacking midfield 36 4 6 Left midfield 12 2 2 Defensive midfield 11 0 2 Right midfield 5 0 0 Second striker 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

As he has shown for the Three Lions in recent weeks, the Lille number eight is superb at receiving the ball of the centre-backs and carrying the ball forward. He is a wonderful ball carrier, and his slight 5 foot 6 frame helps him to evade defenders with ease.

Given his performances in a Lille shirt since leaving United, the diminutive playmaker has seen his value skyrocket from what is was when he departed Old Trafford more than four years ago. He is now valued at an impressive £23.4m, as per Transfermarkt, which is a huge 680% increase from the £3m he was valued at when he left his boyhood club.

According to GiveMeSport, United are interested in bringing Gomes back to Old Trafford. Should they manage to do so, he could line up alongside the likes of Mainoo and fulfil the potential he once had in a United shirt all those years ago.