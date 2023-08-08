Manchester United are believed to still be in the mix to sign Leeds United midfielder, Tyler Adams, albeit with Erik ten Hag's side set to face intense competition for the American's signature.

How much would Tyler Adams cost?

According to 90min, the Red Devils - as well as the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - are all 'keeping tabs' on the 24-year-old's current situation at Elland Road, with the former RB Leipzig ace expected to leave the Yorkshire side after just a solitary season at the club.

As per the report, the 5 foot 9 maestro has a release clause in his contract worth in the region of £25m, with Leeds having been forced to accept that he would depart following their recent drop into the Championship.

While the piece is centred around the fact that Chelsea are the club to have made 'contact' regarding a deal for the 36-cap international, United's interest in the player was previously noted back in May amid the impending prospect of relegation.

How good is Tyler Adams?

It is fair to say that the Whites will be frustrated at the prospect of losing the New York native this summer, with the £55k-per-week sensation having previously been "instrumental" for the club last season, according to pundit Kevin Campbell.

Despite missing the latter stages of the campaign through injury - with Leeds subsequently winning just two of those last 12 Premier League games - the one-time New York Red Bulls ace still managed to finish joint-fourth in the division for tackles made, ranking him alongside Casemiro.

Unsurprisingly hailed as "a tackling machine" by Campbell - while also being dubbed a "leader" by former boss Jesse Marsch - Adams could well represent a dream rival and understudy to United's Brazilian machine, with Ten Hag set to be in need of strength in depth in that role if West Ham United target Scott McTominay is to find a new home.

The former Ajax boss could bolster his midfield ranks even further, however, with the signing of Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, with the Moroccan international potentially set to form a standout partnership with the current Leeds ace in the long term.

With Casemiro set to turn 32 later in the season, it remains to be seen just how long he can remain at the top of the game, hence why a midfield axis of Adams and Amrabat could be the starting pairing before too long.

While the United States international acts as the dominant, tough tackling option, Amrabat could be able to provide a more composed, ball-playing presence alongside him, with that quality showcased by the fact that the 26-year-old ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for pass completion, as well as in the top 8% for progressive passes per 90.

That's not to suggest that the Netherlands-born star can't also make an impact defensively as he did average two tackles and interceptions per game in Serie A last season, albeit with that record still nowhere close to Adams' stellar return of 5.2 tackles and interceptions per game - better than even Casemiro achieved at the Theatre of Dreams (4.4 for that same metric).

That combination of Adams' ball-winning brilliance and Amrabat's forward-thinking, progressive style could be an exciting prospect to imagine next season - and beyond.