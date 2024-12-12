Manchester United and INEOS have added a £62 million “big-name” player to their transfer shortlist, according to a recent report. Ruben Amorim will be aware of the task that faces him to get United back on top, and for that reason, he will be pushing the hierarchy to get some transfer business done in January.

Manchester United transfer news

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for some high-profile players in recent days, but it is unclear if they are transfers that can occur in the New Year. One player who has emerged on their radar is Mike Maignan. A move for Maignan will only come about if Andre Onana departs Old Trafford, with his future up in the air at the moment. The Red Devils are putting plans in place if they do need to move for a goalkeeper, and Maignan is at the top of their list.

While being linked with potential big money arrivals, United are closing in on their first signing for 2025, as Diego Leon looks set to join the club. United have agreed a £4 million deal to sign Leon from Cerro Porteno. The Premier League side have moved quickly to wrap up this deal, as on Wednesday it was reported that there were “active talks”. Now, the “groundwork” of the transfer has been done, and Leon is expected to join United in the summer, as he needs to wait until he turns 18 to join his new team.

Man Utd add £62m player to transfer shortlist

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have added Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to their transfer shortlist. The Serbia international joined the Italian giants in January 2022, and while he has continued to score goals, he has yet to win the Serie A, his only success being the Italian Cup in the 2023/24 campaign.

Vlahovic, who has been dubbed a “big-name” player in the past, scored 10 goals in 27 league games during the 2022/23 season and then went on to better that last term, netting 16 times in 33 Serie A games. At 24, he has continued to be a clinical striker in one of the most competitive leagues in football, and that has put him on the radar of the Red Devils.

United have now added Vlahovic to their shortlist as they look at options to improve their forward line. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are held in high regard at Old Trafford but are struggling to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus stats Apps 119 Goals 51 Assists 11

INEOS are continuing to monitor Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus, as his contract comes to an end in 2026. Talks are being held over a new contract for the forward, but it is currently described as a “standoff,” which has placed his future in jeopardy. United see Vlahovic as an alternative target to the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, but it would be costly, as Juventus would want £62 million to sell the striker.