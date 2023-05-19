Manchester United have Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on their shortlist heading into the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Adrien Rabiot?

RMC Sport via The Daily Mail claim that Manchester United have offered Rabiot a contract as Erik Ten Hag looks to add steel to his midfield in the off-season.

The Red Devils were keen to secure his signature last summer and made inroads to try and sign the 28-year-old; however, he rejected a proposal despite the bid on the table guaranteeing him to be among the highest earners at Old Trafford.

Calciomercato have also reported that Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Rabiot alongside the Red Devils. Capology understand that the midfielder earns around €172,500 (£149,795) on a contract that expires at the end of this term.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich want Rabiot in addition, making him an attractive option for clubs around Europe as he will soon be a free agent.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has indicated that Manchester United are definitely tracking Rabiot.

Romano said: "He's always been on the list of Man United and he remains a player appreciated by Erik ten Hag so I'm sure there is an interest on the United side."

"From what I understand, Rabiot wants to wait and he doesn't want to decide anything now, because he knows United are not going to close any deal because of the owner situation."

Would Adrien Rabiot be a good signing for Manchester United?

Given his profile, experience and lucrative status as a potential signing that wouldn't cost a penny, bringing Rabiot to Old Trafford would make sense for Manchester United.

In 2022/23, the playmaker, who has been hailed as "incredible", has been in excellent form, notching 11 goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Rabiot has also earned an average rating of 7.15/10 this campaign for his performances in Serie A, as per WhoScored, putting in three man-of-the-match displays along the way.

Manchester United will be keen to strengthen in several positions this summer as Ten Hag eyes a title challenge in 2023/24, signifying that they may not be able to spend big in every position.

ESPN understand that the Dutchman has a budget of around £100-£150 million to work with in the transfer window, with a number nine being the priority on his wishlist.

Due to this, recruiting in smart fashion elsewhere is likely to be an avenue Manchester United take and Rabiot would be a perfect example of this working in action if the Red Devils were able to acquire his services on a free transfer.