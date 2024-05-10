Manchester United are set to make an offer for a £100m+ "warrior" soon, with a new update making front-page news in Europe.

Man Utd transfer rumours

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has full control over sporting decisions and is gearing up for his first transfer window at Old Trafford. It could be a frantic few months in Manchester off the pitch, with speculation regarding Erik ten Hag possibly being replaced by either Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel or England boss Gareth Southgate.

A number of incomings and outgoings to the playing squad could also materialise, with The Manchester Evening News previously listing 21 players that may leave this summer. Some high-profile and big earners could make way, such as Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Harry Maguire.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite appears to be a top target in defence for United, and in attack, Real Madrid’s Champions League hero against Bayern Munich, Joselu, has also been rumoured as a target. Additions in midfield are also expected to be of interest to Ratcliffe and United, and it looks as if the club will soon make their move.

Man Utd set to make Joao Neves offer

Another player who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford is Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. Reports earlier this year claimed that Ratcliffe was ready to approve a big money deal for the Portuguese star, who has a £100m+ release clause in his contract.

Since then, a Red Devils official was sent to Portugal to watch Neves, and now, the front page of newspaper Record, relayed by Sport Witness, have said that Man Utd ‘advance’ for Neves and are focusing on him more than his teammate Antonio Silva this summer.

The 19-year-old appears to be the priority target for INEOS to replace Casemiro to ‘rejuvenate’ the midfield, with the report adding that an offer is set to be tabled soon.

Neves has played plenty of football during the 2023/24 season, turning out on 53 occasions in all competitions, failing to play in just one game. He came in for praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig towards the end of 2023, posting on X after Neves' performance against Sporting CP towards the end of 2023:

Bruno Fernandes is also a fan of Neves, saying recently: "I don’t know if United rumours are true, but I know he is ready for that big jump. He is an excellent player, he’s with the national team… that’s also why the big clubs are after him."

It looks as if Neves is a real target for United following this update, so it’ll be interesting to see how much Ratcliffe’s opening offer is worth.