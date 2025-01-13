Manchester United are now in advanced talks over a deal for a "real superstar", who could join as part of a swap deal involving Joshua Zirkzee, according to a report.

Man Utd keen on a new striker

The Red Devils are keen on bringing in a new striker this month, with Zirkzee struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League, and they have a number of targets in mind.

United are said to be in direct talks over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani, who is set to leave the French club this month, although there will be competition for his signature from a number of other top clubs.

The Red Devils are also set to be offered Lille forward Jonathan David, with the Canada international now set to enter the market as a free agent in the summer.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ruben Amorim's side had been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is valued at £54m, as part of a swap deal for Zirkzee, given the forward's poor performances since signing from Bologna in the summer.

Amorim has no shortage of top strikers to choose from to bolster his attack, and there has now been a promising update on Man United's pursuit of Vlahovic.

According to reports from Spain, Man Utd and Juventus are now in advanced talks over the swap deal involving Vlahovic and Zirkzee, in what could be one of the most high-profile transfers of the January transfer window.

Both sides are showing a willingness to complete the deal, with the Serbian viewed as an immediate upgrade for the Red Devils in attack, and there is a feeling that a move could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Vlahovic could be a solid signing for Man Utd

The 24-year-old has been impressive in front of goal in the Serie A for a number of years now, and he has scored 53 goals in 124 appearances for Juventus, while also providing 11 assists.

A goal contribution every other game is a decent record for a forward, and he was lauded as a "real superstar" by members of the media during his time with Fiorentina.

That said, there are some doubts over whether the striker should be United's main target, given that Victor Osimhen has performed better in front of goal in Serie A over the years. The Nigerian has 65 goals to his name in 108 Serie A outings, while the Juventus star has 84 goals in 189 games, indicating that the former is far more clinical.

Osimhen has also continued his fine goalscoring form this season, albeit in Turkey, and he is determined to complete a move to Old Trafford. As such, while Juventus' transfer proposal presents the Red Devils with a good opportunity to get Zirkzee off the books, Man United should not pursue a move if it puts a potential move for Osimhen in doubt.