Highlights Man Utd making final touches on successful summer with Mazraoui arrival to address right-back concerns.

Links to Ugarte and De Ligt signal positive signs for Ten Hag's team balancing experience with future stars.

16-year-old Obi-Martin's cut-price deal from Arsenal showcases Man Utd's commitment to nurturing top young talent.

Having already reportedly scheduled a medical to sign Noussair Mazraoui, Sky Sports have now claimed that Manchester United have booked another to sign another fresh face for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

With a matter of weeks before the Premier League campaign gets underway, the Red Devils are seemingly making the final touches on what has so far been a successful summer. The arrival of Mazraoui will ease Ten Hag's right-back concerns in the face of doubt regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Old Trafford future. Meanwhile, links to both Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt are certainly positive signs.

De Ligt would particularly make sense at this stage, given that Leny Yoro could miss the first three months of the season through a frustrating early injury blow. The Bayern Munich defender has plenty of experience at the very top and is the leader that Ten Hag's backline has arguably lacked throughout his tenure. But this summer has been all about balancing that experience with stars for the future, as another pending arrival proves.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have now booked a medical to sign Chido Obi-Martin from Premier League rivals Arsenal, with a deal being agreed. The 16-year-old striker is certainly a player who could make his impact in years to come rather than in the near future and the fact that United have managed to lure him away from a fellow top six side makes the deal that much sweeter.

Arriving on a cut-price deal, as he is not under a professional contract at Arsenal, Obi-Martin will hope to one day line up alongside fellow Dane Rasmus Hojlund in what would be quite the partnership. Those two, alongside Joshua Zirkzee, should stand every chance of carrying the next generation of Manchester United's frontline in the Premier League.

Obi-Martin is a "top talent"

A player who stole the headlines after scoring 10 goals in one game against Liverpool's youth side last season, Obi-Martin is a player currently on course to reach the very top and Old Trafford is certainly a breeding ground for impressive stars.

The Premier League giants have produced the likes of Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and, most recently, Kobbie Mainoo, who looks destined for great things. Described as a "top talent" by The Secret Scout, Obi-Martin can now join that list.

Having already signed Yoro this summer too, United are putting together a side capable of dragging the club back to the top of English football after over a decade away from the summit.

That said, those at Old Trafford may need to be patient. Obi-Martin, for example, is still just 16 years old and of course has plenty of work to do before breaking into Ten Hag's side. There's no doubt that the potential is there in abundance to go on and become a star striker, however.