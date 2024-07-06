As they look to land their first signing of the summer, Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms to gain the edge over Arsenal in the race to sign a new striker who is currently away at Euro 2024.

Man Utd transfer news

With a deal to welcome new sporting director Dan Ashworth finally secured, the Red Devils can commence their summer business in an attempt to hand Erik ten Hag a side capable of returning to the Premier League's top four. The Dutchman was recently given a show of good faith by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the form of a new contract to end any speculation over his Old Trafford future once and for all.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website about the decision, Ashworth said: "With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football.

"While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes."

Now, with Ten Hag's future sealed and Ashworth arrived, those at Old Trafford have reportedly taken a major step towards securing their first arrival of the summer. According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have now agreed personal terms with Joshua Zirkzee and are in discussions with Bologna over the preferred way to pay his reported £34m release clause this summer.

Gaining an edge over Arsenal and AC Milan in the race to sign the Dutchman, who is at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, United could have the answer to their attacking problems ahead of the coming campaign. If that is the case, then Ten Hag should be better-placed than ever to lead the Red Devils.

"Intelligent" Zirkzee should partner Hojlund

Having started with two strikers leading the line at the end of last season, which proved a particular success in their FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City, Manchester United would be welcoming an ideal partner for Rasmus Hojlund in Zirkzee.

The Dane showed plenty of promise in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, but desperately needs a strike partner if he is to reach his devastating best in the Premier League, and Zirkzee's link-up play is up there with the best of them, allowing Hojlund to play as the focal point.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Expected Goals 7.4 7.6 Key Passes 43 28

Both young forwards were clinical in front of goal last season but perhaps lacked the service to boost their output. Zirkzee's creativity can quickly unlock that service for Hojlund, however, with his statistical profile similar to that of France superstar Antoine Griezmann according to FBRef.com, perhaps filling the role for United that Griezmann does for Les Bleus.

Still just 23 years old, the former Bayern Munich man looks destined to find his way back to the top with a summer switch to Old Trafford edging closer and closer. Described as "intelligent" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, all signs are pointing towards a player who would make a significant impact under Ten Hag next season.