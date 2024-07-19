Just hours after Manchester United confirmed their second deal of the summer transfer window, an update has been forthcoming on a potential third as life under Sir Jim Ratcliffe kicks into overdrive.

United complete Leny Yoro deal

With Joshua Zirkzee's arrival already confirmed, Manchester United stepped up their transfer business once more on Thursday with the arrival of Leny Yoro from French side Lille.

Erik ten Hag's side saw off competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and European champions Real Madrid to complete a deal, which is believed to have set them back around £53m and has seen Yoro sign a lucrative £113,000 a week deal at Old Trafford valid until 2029.

Speaking to the club media on his arrival, Yoro explained: “Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

Yoro's arrival offsets the departure of Raphael Varane, who left the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, and while Manchester United are still open to signing another defender this transfer window, attention has currently turned to midfield with Casemiro having struggled towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Midfielder agrees personal terms

Now, it has emerged that their hunt for reinforcements in the centre of the pitch could be concluded soon too, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano providing an altogether positive update on their chase of PSG's Manuel Ugarte.

The midfielder only arrived at the Parc des Princes 12 months ago, with PSG beating off competition from Chelsea to land the Uruguayan midfielder and handing him a contract worth £100,000 a week, which runs until 2028.

How Ugarte compares to Casemiro (domestic league 23/24) FBref Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Tackles and interceptions per 90 6.42 4.59 Clearances 1.16 3.23 Pass accuracy 91.2% 81.8% Fouls committed per 90 2.14 1.36 Yellow Cards 5 7

Though he had a tough season with PSG under Luis Enrique, he was dubbed a "really promising defensive midfielder" by journalist Zach Lowry on X back in May, but appears to have fallen out of favour in the French capital.

As a result, they are open to his departure, and United are ready to pounce. Romano explained on X that the Red Devils have "agreed personal terms" with the midfielder, though a fee is still yet to be negotiated with the French champions.

For his part, Ugarte is said to be "keen on moving to United even without Champions League football", and that talks between the two clubs are continuing. Could he be the long term heir to Casemiro in the Old Trafford engine room?