Manchester United have reportedly agreed terms with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top Old Trafford target.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer plans at Man Utd

With the decision made by Ratcliffe and INEOS to stick with Erik ten Hag as manager, attention has now turned to the summer transfer market.

It will be Ratcliffe and INEOS’ first transfer window in charge of sporting decisions, with the new co-owner already making his transfer plans clear. Speaking back in March, Ratcliffe dismissed the idea of signing superstar names such as Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe.

“He’s [Bellingham] a great footballer [but] it’s not where our focus is. The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club.

"We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players. I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It’s not that clever to buy Mbappe, anybody could figure that one out.”

One position where United need to strengthen is in defence, with Raphael Varane leaving Old Trafford as a free agent this summer. Ratcliffe’s top target has been Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and a positive development has now emerged.

According to The Times, Man Utd have now agreed terms with Branthwaite over an Old Trafford transfer. It is believed that a contract worth between £150,000-£160,000-a-week has been agreed between the Red Devils and the centre-back, with Everton now demanding £70m for his services.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fine individual campaign last time out, helping Everton remain in the Premier League. He’s been hailed as an “absolute monster” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig and was arguably unlucky to miss out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave the Everton star at home certainly shocked Wayne Rooney, who recently said: “Branthwaite is one I would have taken. For the balance of the back-line – he’s a big lad, good on the ball and has a good season.

“He’s the biggest shock [omission] for me, with Harry [Maguire] being out. I’m so surprised. Branthwaite would’ve given so much balance as a left-footer. I was shocked.”

However, that has seemingly given Branthwaite the chance to sort his club future out, with a contract agreed upon at Old Trafford.