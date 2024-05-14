Manchester United have agreed to sign a new left-back for Erik ten Hag this summer, with the player himself confirming the move on social media.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have had plenty of false dawns when it comes to summer transfer windows since Sir Alex Ferguson departed back in 2013, with big names often coming in, but results and performances still nowhere near good enough.

This summer feels like one of the most significant in United's history, however, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to adopt a new model at the club, hopefully sealing the signing of Dan Ashworth as sporting director from Newcastle United. The hope is that it allows better players to be identified, ensuring that underwhelming and expensive signings are replaced by high potential recruits.

Exciting targets already appear to be being lined up all over the pitch, with Ten Hag believed to be keen on a reunion with Frenkie de Jong after working together at Ajax. The Barcelona midfielder is seen as a big target for the United boss, although there is no guarantee he will be in charge at the beginning of next season.

United felt the wrath of Michael Olise in their 4-0 humbling at Crystal Palace last week, with the Frenchman scoring twice at Selhurst Park, and he has also been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford. Aston Villa are one of the clubs providing strong competition, however, and are reportedly ahead of the Red Devils in the pecking order.

While Andre Onana has improved in United's goal after a rocky start to his time at the club, it could also be that they are lining up a superior replacement for him. Spain and Real Sociedad stopper Alex Remiro is a reported target, having made 41 starts in La Liga and the Champions League combined this season.

Left back says he's agreed to join Man Utd

Now, it looks as though United have added to their left-back ranks, with youngster Dante Plunkett confirming on Instagram that a move to Manchester United has been agreed. Plunkett clearly isn't a player who has been signed as an immediate part of the first-team picture next season, but it is always encouraging to see United bringing in exciting young talent, snapping up Plunkett after a successful trial period from Aston Villa's academy.

Too often in the post-Ferguson era, the Red Devils have opted for signing big-name, ageing players over stars for the future, and it has had a negative effect on the club's progress. Casemiro is a perfect example, with the Brazilian arriving at Old Trafford for £70m back in 2022 at the age of 30, and now looking like a shadow of his former self, making constant mistakes and needing to be sold for a huge loss this summer.

The hope is that Plunkett matures through the youth system over time - he has been singled out by United In Focus as one to watch moving forward - and with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia not without their injury problems, he could even be drafted in sooner than expected.