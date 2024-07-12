Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are closing in on the first signing of the INEOS era, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd’s summer transfer window so far

The Red Devils are yet to make a marque addition ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Ratcliffe and INEOS’ only major decision in recent weeks being keeping manager Erik ten Hag. In fact, the Dutchman has now signed a new Old Trafford deal through until 2026 and said:

"I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles. In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together."

The club have since added Rene Hake and former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as assistant managers, with the only player signings so far coming at academy level.

Teenagers Silva Mexes, the son of former Cardiff and West Brom striker Rob Earnshaw, Australian James Overy, Reading’s Camron Mpofu and Crystal Palace gem Samuel Lusale have all either arrived or are close to arriving at Carrington, and it looks as if the Red Devils are now set to make their first major first-team signing under INEOS and Ratcliffe.

Man Utd agree Joshua Zirkzee deal

The main attacking target at Old Trafford in recent weeks has been Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Netherlands international has been at Euro 2024 in recent weeks amid rumours over a move to Manchester, but it looks as if a deal is now set to go through.

According to transfer expert Romano in the last 24 hours, Man Utd will not pay Zirkzee’s €40m release clause, but instead, Ratcliffe and INEOS will pay a fee slightly more than that over three years.

Zirkzee has already agreed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, and Romano provided more details on Friday morning, including a meeting with Ten Hag, a €42.5m (£35.7m) fee and a medical being underway.

“Joshua Zirkzee day has started with medical tests for new Manchester United player. Face to face meeting with Erik ten Hag will follow then he's gonna sign contract until June 2029 with option for further season. €42,5m fee to be paid in three years to Bologna.”

Zirkzee now looks set to rival or play alongside Rasmus Hojlund, filling the void left by Anthony Martial, who departed as a free agent last month.