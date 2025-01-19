Manchester United have received a huge offer for a "sensational" player, who has now agreed personal terms over a deal, according to a report.

Amorim looking to reshape his squad

Ruben Amorim is looking to put his own stamp on the Man United squad, which means there could be a number of departures in the January transfer window, with three forwards potentially set for exits.

Marcus Rashford has made it clear that he wants to leave his boyhood club, with Barcelona among the clubs interested in the Englishman, who has found game time hard to come by since Amorim's arrival.

The Red Devils are also open to letting Antony leave this month should they receive a suitable offer, with the Brazilian winger flattering to deceive ever since arriving from Ajax.

Alejandro Garnacho has featured regularly in the Premier League this season, but there is now major doubt over the winger's future at Old Trafford, with Chelsea becoming the latest club to hold talks over a deal.

There is also interest from Italy, with reports from earlier this week detailing that Napoli are ready to increase their offer for the 20-year-old, who is valued at £59m by United.

According to a new report from Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), the deal is now advancing, with Napoli submitting a €55m (£46m) offer for Garnacho, having generated the funds for a deal by selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina international is said to have agreed contract terms with the Serie A side, indicating that he is keen on the move, but an improved bid may need to be submitted to get a deal over the line.

Man United are maintaining a €70m (£59m) asking price for the youngster, so the two clubs are still some way apart.

Man Utd should sell Garnacho

It is always a shame to see a player who has progressed through the youth ranks move on to pastures new, but if Garnacho wants to leave, Amorim shouldn't stand in his way.

The Argentinian has shown some promising signs in a United shirt, receiving praise for his "sensational" performance against Aston Villa from reporter Michael Plant just over a year ago.

The left-winger has scored three Premier League goals this season, but he has been unable to cement his place in the starting XI, often being utilised as a substitute, having failed to really kick on since last season.

As such, Man United should look to cash in on Garnacho this month, and raising £59m from his sale would potentially allow them to bring in a top-quality replacement that fits more into Amorim's plans.