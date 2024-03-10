Manchester United bounced back from their consecutive Premier League defeats to Fulham and Manchester City with a victory over Everton yesterday.

The score line ended 2-0 for Erik ten Hag’s team, but the result isn’t a true reflection of how the game unfolded or United’s performance.

The hosts were gifted two penalties in the first half due to clumsy challenges by the Toffees, which Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both dispatched with confidence.

Nevertheless, there was one player who thrived yet again in his new role, arguably becoming just as good as Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes’ 23/24 campaign

There’s no two ways about it: Fernandes has been United’s most consistent performer since his arrival, thriving under every manager. The Portuguese midfielder is always a threat, whether he is performing extremely well or poorly. He has the ability to create a moment of magic from nothing.

Despite playing in a false nine role over the last two league matches, Fernandes’ goal against Everton was his eighth of the campaign and the 72nd of his United career, alongside 63 assists.

His impact on the team is enormous, with his five chances created, three shots on target, and ten touches in the opposition box on Saturday proving that he’s the main driving force behind the Red Devils attacking play.

However, there is another individual in the attack who is on his way to becoming just as influential as the United captain.

Alejandro Garnacho’s stats in his new role

With Antony massively underperforming this season, registering zero goal contributions in 22 Premier League games, Ten Hag has been forced to deploy Alejandro Garnacho in a new role as a right winger.

The Argentine typically plays on the left, cutting inside onto his stronger right foot, where he can strike at goal, but his statistics on the opposite flank suggest that he’s thriving in front of Diogo Dalot.

Garnacho’s first major game on the right was the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, where he netted a brace to overturn a two-goal deficit.

The 19-year-old also scored two in the 3-0 win against West Ham United last month, proving that he is much more of a goal threat, netting four times in 12 matches on the right and three goals in 25 games on the left.

However, it’s his creativity that has also improved, as highlighted by his 8/10 performance - as per Manchester Evening News - against Everton this weekend.

Garnacho vs Everton Stats Garnacho Minutes 83 xG 0.29 Shots 3 Penalties won 2 Chances created 2 Touches in opposition box 10 Via FotMob

Without Garnacho, the chances are that United would not have picked up three points, with the “stupendous” attacker, as called by football creator Liam Canning, winning both penalties after drifting across the field with excellent movement on the first and dribbling on the second.

The number 17 also created two chances and showed intent to get himself into goal-scoring positions, as highlighted by his three shots in the box and 0.29 xG.

In truth, Garnacho has well and truly made the right-wing role his own in 2024, the position he is set to play in for the rest of the campaign.