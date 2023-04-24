Manchester United have 'internally' discussed the prospect of signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, says CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing Mac Allister this summer and would be willing to pay a substantial fee to secure his services.

As per the same outlet, the Seagulls are said to value the Argentina international at around £70 million and could be tempted into selling him if their asking price is agreed upon.

The Telegraph have revealed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has shortlisted Mac Allister in their hunt to freshen up the engine room this summer. His teammate Moises Caicedo is also said to be attracting attention from Old Trafford.

The report states that Manchester City are also looking to bolster their midfield ranks amid uncertainty over the long-term future of club captain Ilkay Gundogan. At the same time, Chelsea were also previously interested in the playmaker.

Mac Allister is understood to pocket around £50,000 per week on the South Coast on a contract that runs until June 2025, as detailed by Capology.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, CBS Sports reporter Jacobs gave an update on the state of play surrounding Mac Allister, stating: "I would keep an eye on Liverpool and also potentially Manchester United, they've discussed him internally as well. With Brighton, both European football and different player movements will impact the likelihood of other transfers.

"As I've said, we hear a lot about Moises Caicedo, we hear a lot about Mac Allister, we might hear a fair bit about Kaoru Mitoma, we hear a lot about Evan Ferguson, we hear a lot about Robert Sanchez.

"Quite clearly, Brighton aren't going to want to throw out a core of star players in the summer window in which they've reached European football."

Would Alexis Mac Allister be a good fit for Manchester United?

All things considered, Mac Allister could be a good fit for Manchester United in midfield and help provide further creative intuition in the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the 24-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Brighton & Hove Albion, registering ten goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Mac Allister has picked up a rating of 7.07/10 for his exploits on the South Coast this term, making him the third most consistent performer at the club behind Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma.

As the Red Devils chase more silverware in 2023/24, Mac Allister could be an exciting addition to the fold if they were able to entice him to Old Trafford in the summer.

But it seems as if United could face some significant competition for the World Cup winner who has been hailed as a "superstar" by writer Ryan Adsett.