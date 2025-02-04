Manchester United have already turned their attentions to the summer transfer window and are exploring a move to sign a new star in the making for Ruben Amorim, it has been revealed.

Manchester United signings

It has been a tough month for Manchester United on and off the pitch as they look to rescue their Premier League campaign under Amorim. There have been shoots of recovery in the results, if not the performances, under the new head coach, with the club losing just once in 2025 before they were soundly beaten by Crystal Palace in their most recent outing.

That included an FA Cup penalty shoot out win over Arsenal to set up a fourth round tie against Leicester City and former interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, as well as automatic progression into the next round of the Europa League.

In the Premier League though, they remain marooned in 13th place and even a spot in one of Europe's lesser competitions next season looks highly unlikely barring a shock turnaround.

In the transfer market, the Red Devils agreed to let both Antony and Marcus Rashford leave on loan to Real Betis and Aston Villa respectively, moves that will save them significant wages for the remainder of the campaign with the pair among the club's highest earners.

Meanwhile, they added promising Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu to their ranks, as well as youth talent Adyen Heaven from Arsenal, whose progress may now be fast tracked following the news of Lisandro Martínez's season-ending injury.

Now, attention has already turned to potential summer business at Old Trafford, where Amorim's overhaul can finally begin to take shape.

Manchester United exploring £30m+ summer move

That comes with The Athletic reporting that Manchester United are already in the process of "exploring" a move to sign Sporting CP teenage talent Geovany Quenda in a move that could cost over £30m despite his tender age.

Quenda is still just 17-years-old but has marked himself out as one of the most exciting players in Portugal, with football analyst Ben Mattinson hailing his "balanced" profile while adding that he is "highly unpredictable".

Having already played under Amorim during their time in Lisbon together, he could now be set to follow him to Old Trafford on a familiar route once trod by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Geovany Quenda in 24/25 Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 1

As per the report, a deal to bring the teenager to Old Trafford is "being explored at an expected cost of around €40m" [£33.2m] when he turns 18, while the Red Devils are comfortable they can afford his wages too, especially if one or both of Antony or Marcus Rashford were to leave in the summer.

Were he to arrive, he would likely take up the right wing-back role under Amorim as he did at Sporting, which would certainly provide his side with more attacking impetus in wide areas opposite Dorgu, an area in which they have notoriously struggled so far under their new coach. Though Manchester United won't be the only side chasing him, it seems that at the moment, they lead the way.