After Arda Guler’s unbelievable performance for Turkey against Georgia this week at Euro 2024, every club in Europe will wish they had their own version of him, including Manchester United.

The 19-year-old looked like the most comfortable player on the field, despite the environment being extremely hostile.

On top of an out-of-this-world strike, which gave his nation the lead, the Real Madrid ace was a threat throughout, making three key passes and creating one big chance.

Luckily, Sir Jim Ratcliffe already has his own version of Guler at the Red Devils, who’s just waiting for a real opportunity to explode; Amad Diallo.

Amad Diallo’s start to life at Manchester United

In 2020, Diallo joined Man United from Atalanta in Italy, switching Bergamo for Manchester in a deal worth a hefty £37m.

At the time, the Ivory Coast international was regarded as one of the most promising talents in world football, with football scour Jacek Kulig describing him as “pure talent.”

However, over the past few years, he’s spent the majority of his time out on loan, firstly at Rangers, where he scored three goals in four league starts, and more recently at Sunderland.

While playing for the Championship side, the winger developed immensely, becoming a vital player in the Black Cats bid for promotion.

In just 27 league starts, the 21-year-old scored an impressive 13 goals and provided three assists, which made him the club’s top scorer, and last season, he finally got a chance to shine at Old Trafford.

How Amad Diallo compares to Arda Guler

The intention was for Amad to be handed opportunities from the get-go last campaign, but an injury in pre-season hindered his progress significantly.

However, the “superstar,” as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, had a huge say in the success of United during the business end of the season, notably scoring the winning goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup that they’d eventually go on to win.

Despite that moment occurring in March, the number 16 had to wait until May to get his first start, which came against Arsenal in the 1-0 defeat.

After impressing, he kept his place in the side for the clash against Newcastle United, where he starred with a goal and an assist, but in what way is he similar to Guler?

Amad vs Guler 22/23 League Stats Stats Amad Guler Goals 13 4 Assists 3 3 Shots * 1.8 1.7 Touches * 52.3 46.5 Passes completed * 30.9 24.9 Key passes * 1.1 2 Successful take-ons * 1.7 2 Tackles * 0.8 1.2 Duels won * 4.3 5.2 Via Sofascore. * = per game

Well, firstly, both players are young, right-wingers who are left-footed, and their approach to the game is very similar, as shown by the table above displaying their league stats at Sunderland and Fenerbahce during the 2022/23 campaign.

The duo are extremely technical players who like to get on the ball at any opportunity, whether that’s by staying out wide as an outlet or drifting into any space that presents itself, as shown by their touches and passes completed.

Furthermore, they’re incredibly silky dribblers who use their bodies to protect the ball brilliantly, which enables them to weave past players with ease.

Versatility is a trait that both Amad and Guler possess too. They can comfortably play in central areas when called upon due to their quality on the ball and creativity.

On the other hand, the eagerness to impress and work hard off the ball is infectious, something that's highlighted by the number of tackles and duel wins per game.

Overall, there are plenty of similarities between the two, not just because of their statistics but also because of their approach to the beautiful game, and it’s fantastic news that Amad is now reportedly viewed as a key part of the INEOS rebuild.