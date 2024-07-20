As rivals grumble over Manchester United's successful signing of centre-back Leny Yoro, INEOS grin as their persistent hounding pays off.

Yoro, 18, has yet to kick a ball for the Red Devils but he's showcased his considerable qualities at LOSC Lille over the past two years, garnering a reputation as a 'generational talent', such is the player's technical command and tactical understanding, exhibited at a precocious level.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig had previously dubbed Yoro as "world-class material", while his efforts in Ligue 1 saw him touted for the Young Player of the Season award, pipped by Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Leny Yoro: 23/24 Ligue 1 Stats Statistics # Matches played 32 Matches started 30 Goals 2 Clean sheets 13 Pass completion 92% Touches per game 67.6 Tackles per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.1 Clearances per game 3.0 Ball recoveries per game 3.9 Duels won per game 3.3 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

United's £52m outlay, rising to £59m, might seem steep to many, but this is a player with the world at his feet, coveted by Real Madrid and Liverpool, bested by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's blooming project.

Raphael Varane's £350k-per-week contract at the Theatre of Dreams has expired, while Villarreal have signed Willy Kambwala, 19, for £10m. United, hungry for success, want another defender.

Man United lining up another defender

As per Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - Man United are still in for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who has already been the subject of two failed bids from Old Trafford this summer.

United's interest was complicated by Everton's proposed £50m sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, easing Everton's need to cash in, but following the Freidkin Group's failed Toffees takeover, Branthwaite's future is cast back into doubt.

Sheth says now that the England international is a 'live option' for Erik ten Hag's side, though they would need to hit the £70m ballpark to ensure they complete their backline with a formidable new star.

Jarrad Branthwaite's 23/24 season in numbers

Branthwaite spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, returning to Merseyside last summer and since growing into one of the division's mightiest defenders.

The 6 foot 5 titan, aged 22, featured 35 times in the Premier League last season, scored three goals and kept 12 clean sheets. As per Sofascore, he wasn't just a passenger in a drilled and coherent Everton side, winning a whopping 68% of his duels and averaging 1.9 tackles, 4.5 clearances and 5.2 ball recoveries per game.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 19% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 20% for tackles, the top 18% for interceptions and the top 18% for aerial duels won per 90.

Considering his frame, it's hardly surprising that he's adept in the air, but the way he controls and manipulates with his shifty movements and steely presence in the duels marks him as one of the soundest on English shores.

Take, for example, Everton's struggles in the previous campaign. James Tarkowski is an experienced centre-half, very good at his craft, but he plied his trade on boggy footing and failed to implement Sean Dyche's iron-enforced philosophy, with Michael Keane and Yerry Mina flattering to deceive alongside him.

Two points above the drop zone and 57 goals shipped across the 38-game campaign was not a position to take pride in, but despite the din on the blue half of Merseyside, Branthwaite and his defensive contingent have raised the ceiling and then some, confidently finishing 14th last term despite an eight-point deduction - and with a pretty impressive clean sheet record besides.

Premier League 23/24: Most Clean Sheets Rank Club Clean sheets 1. Arsenal 18 2. Manchester City 13 2. Everton 13 4. Liverpool 10 4. Newcastle United 10 4. Fulham 10 4. Crystal Palace 10 Stats via Premier League

It's clear that Branthwaite is one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League, and he would make such a difference to United's improving project.

Why Man Utd must follow Yoro signing with Branthwaite

Take a look above; the answer is in the metrics. Branthwaite is a hulking unit of a defender, with his sinewed frame and imposing presence setting him up for a career of imperious defence in the rearguard.

For now, that's at Goodison Park, but United have registered their interest and could now follow up the stunning capture of one of Europe's biggest talents with one of the Premier League's most exciting rising stars.

Crucially, Branthwaite is left-footed. Yoro is not. This could prove to be an almighty partnership down the line, with Branthwaite the "beast" of a defender - as said by analyst Ben Mattinson - to meld into the assured, intelligent security of his French confrère.

The contrast in styles could pay dividends, with the Goodison Park side scarcely employing a possession-heavy style and thus seeing Branthwaite's pass completion rate languish below the, perhaps, desired level.

However, he will undoubtedly see that 80% completion rate rise at Man United, especially next to Yoro, who already ranks among the top 7% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion (92.1%).

Manchester United haven't been shy to spend over the past decade, but it just hasn't come together for the prestigious Premier League outfit. Now, though, the wind has shifted at the Theatre, and the Red Devils are starting to dream.