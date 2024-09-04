Pressure is already starting to mount on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, and the club have already got three replacements in mind, according to a recent report.

The Red Devils were one of the busiest sides in the Premier League when it came to transfers this summer, as the club brought in five new players and let go of 13, but the difference is yet to show on the football pitch.

United eye Potter and Tuchel as Ten Hag comes under pressure

United are now three games into the new season heading into this international break, and ten Hag’s side have won just one of those matches. Since the win over Fulham on the opening weekend, the Red Devils have lost to Brighton and Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United managerial record Games 118 Won 69 Drawn 15 Lost 34 Stats as per Transfermarkt

The weekend’s defeat to Liverpool has put the Dutchman under a lot of pressure, so much so United’s hierarchy are said to be looking at replacements already, with Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel the current frontrunners.

Potter and Tuchel are currently out of work, with the Englishman yet to get back into football after being sacked by Chelsea, while Tuchel left German giants Bayern Munich at the end of last season as the club failed to win a trophy.

Both Potter and Tuchel were linked with the Manchester United job over the summer, as the future of ten Hag was under threat. Both managers were said to be keen on landing the Old Trafford hotseat, but the club decided to keep ten Hag in charge. The pair are being linked with the role once again, but there is also a third name in the frame, who may surprise people.

Man United eyeing World Cup winner to replace ten Hag

According to reports in Spain, Potter and Tuchel are still possible successors to ten Hag, but former German manager Joachim Löw is also another name in the frame. All three are without a football club, and the report states that they would be willing to take on the role should it become available.

Low left his role as the German national team manager in June 2021, after taking charge of 198 games and winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Lowe was in charge of Germany from 2006, but before taking that role, he's also managed at club level.

Low has managed teams such as VfB Stuttgart, Fenerbahçe, Adanaspor, and Austria Vienna. However, he has struggled to stay at any one club for long, with his longest tenure away from the national side coming with Stuttgart, as he took charge of 83 games.

The 64-year-old has never managed in English football, so this could be a risk from the Red Devils, but what he lacks in experience in England, he makes up for what he has achieved as a manager, especially during his time with Germany.

As well as winning the World Cup, Low also won the Confederations Cup with his country, and he’s also won the German Cup, as well as the Austrian League and Super Cup at club level. The German has previous with Man United, as he praised his former player Bastian Schweinsteiger for leaving Bayern Munich and joining the Red Devils in the 2015 summer transfer window, claiming it took ambition for a player at the back end of his career to move to such a massive club.