Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is close to making another signing and the player in question is set to travel to England to finalise his move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Who are Man United linked with?

In truth, the Red Devils have endured a little bit of a strange window as they aim to bring additional depth into the building at Old Trafford to supplement the squad.

As per Transfermarkt, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all joined the club and look likely to be key players over the coming seasons for Manchester United; however, there is a growing sense of frustration that they may need more depth to compete on both domestic and European fronts properly.

Nevertheless, problems with being able to shift players off the books has harmed their ability to solicit further arrivals. Football Insider report that Ten Hag is keen to strengthen both his defensive line and midfield options before the close of play in the market, though player sales will need to occur to make this a reality.

It had previously been hoped that selling Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay to West Ham United could provide the 'requisite' financial gain needed to put the finishing touches to their business; nevertheless, both deals have since collapsed and complicated matters for Ten Hag.

ESPN claim that Manchester United are also eyeing a goalkeeper to help bolster depth in the last line of defence, but similarly, the outlet indicate that player sales will be necessary to initiate market activity.

Matej Kovar and Nathan Bishop have been sold to Bayer Leverkusen and Sunderland, respectively. Red Devils number two Dean Henderson could depart to either Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest before the end of the window, while veteran stopper Tom Heaton is carrying an injury, signifying that Manchester United need to bring in another goalkeeper imminently.

Which goalkeeper are Man United signing?

According to Haber Turk via Sport Witness, Manchester United and Fenerbache have reached an agreement with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for a fee in the region of €7 million (£5.9 million).

The report states that Bayindir travelled to Greece to complete a medical examination ahead of his move to Old Trafford and he will very soon land in England to officially join Manchester United.

Previously, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported that Bayindir had undergone a pre-medical due to an injury issue as Manchester United continued to mull over the 25-year-old, but it looks as if things have gone smoothly on that front and the deal will now go through.

Spending most of his career at Turkish giants Fenerbache, Bayindir has managed to rack up 145 appearances in all competitions, keeping 44 clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Bayindir made 57 saves in total over the duration of last campaign in the Super Lig and maintained a save percentage of 66.7% in the Turkish top flight, as shown on FBRef. Football Scout Jacek Kulig labelled Bayindir as "one of the most interesting U-23 goalkeepers in Europe" back in 2021 and it is easy to see why Manchester United are keen to bring him to the North West.

In light of their dearth of options in the goalkeeper position, Bayindir could be a good fit for Ten Hag and would be able to deputise for Onana.