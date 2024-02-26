Manchester United suffered their latest setback this weekend, as they lost 2-1 to Fulham at Old Trafford.

However, Erik ten Hag is insistent that he’s happy with the progress at the club, stating that “the bigger picture looks very good.”

A team's true character isn’t displayed when winning, but during matches when things simply aren’t going their way.

This season at United, bar a handful of players, only the youth have shown the courage to step up, and that was on display once again yesterday, with Alejandro Garnacho impressing in particular.

Alejandro Garnacho’s 2023/24 season in numbers

United’s Argentine has simply gone to another level this season, developing to a point where he is one of Ten Hag’s most important players and completely unstoppable.

In 18 starts this campaign, the 19-year-old has scored five goals in the league this season while also providing three assists. Garnacho has been particularly brilliant since Boxing Day, however, with only Rasmus Hojlund contributing to more goals than him this year.

His relentless style of play, confidence, and resilience are what make him so special, and it is infectious.

Against Fulham on Saturday, Garnacho attempted four dribbles, had three shots, and completed three key passes, which all highlight that he was attempting to take the initiative to help his team win.

However, there is another player in the United squad who only played 19 minutes at the weekend who could have a similar impact on the side as Garnacho.

Man Utd's next star is waiting in the wings

Amad Diallo is a highly-rated youngster that the United faithful have barely seen in action wearing a Red Devils shirt, playing 11 games, with his only goal coming on his debut against AC Milan in the Europa League.

However, they all know about him for his performances for Sunderland while on loan. The 21-year-old was influential for Tony Mowbray’s team last season, operating in a right-wing role that was previously a problem position for Ten Hag before he trialled Garnacho on the opposite flank.

During his time at the Black Cats, Diallo played 37 matches, scoring an impressive 13 goals and providing three assists, but the table below showing his stats from last season and how they compare to his positional peers proves he is much more than just a goal contributor.

Amad Diallo: 2022/23 Season Metric Stat (per 90) Ranking in the Championship Goals 0.45 Top 6% Passes completed 40.51 Top 4% Passes into final third 3.90 Top 4% Shot-creating actions 4.14 Top 8% Carries into penalty area 1.57 Top 12% Successful take-ons 2.16 Top 12% Stats via FBref

Amad is clearly the definition of a creative winger who can sprinkle his magic at any given point. The winger is the type of player to win his side a game out of nothing, which is why former teammate Papu Gomez said he’s “like Messi” because “you can’t stop him.”

His slender 5 foot 8 frame allows him to wriggle his way past players, but he rarely gets bullied off the ball due to his immense technical ability.

Diallo also has incredible vision, which enables him to play clever passes into the final third.

With the Fulham game highlighting that United tend to struggle against a low block, Ten Hag may look to the former Atalanta player for goals in the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest in the week, and he could just have a say on the outcome of the tie, like Garnacho often does.