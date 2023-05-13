Manchester United wonderkid Amad Diallo is keen to succeed at Old Trafford, and is set to be given a chance in pre-season, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's going on with Diallo and Man United?

The Ivorian winger has scored 13 times in 37 Championship games this season, and has helped Sunderland to a playoff place in what has been a productive loan spell.

The 20-year-old joined United for an initial £18m from Atalanta in 2021, and looks set to receive a chance to shine at the club in pre-season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (4.30), Romano revealed Diallo's desire to play at Man United, and the club's plans for him once he returns from loan.

"The dream of the player, I can guarantee to you, is to stay at Man United. He loves Man United, he loves the club. He was living the dream by joining Manchester United, and he wants to stay there to have this opportunity, to have this chance," he stated.

"So the idea of Erik ten Hag, is to have Amad Diallo in the pre-season, to test him in the pre-season, to see his progress, but the numbers are speaking for Amad Diallo, scoring goals and doing incredible things with Sunderland.

"During July a final decision will be made about him, but the idea is to give him a chance, the player wants to fight for his Manchester United opportunity."

Could Diallo have a place at Man United next season?

Although United have spent a considerable amount on wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho in the last two years, their inconsistent performances have meant that if Diallo comes in and hits the ground running, he could earn himself a place in the side.

Diallo has predominantly played on the right for Sunderland, and could inject more goals into a side which lacks them. United's top scorer behind Marcus Rashford is Bruno Fernandes, with six league strikes this season, and Sancho and Antony have just nine between them.

Pre-season could be the perfect opportunity for the 20-year-old to establish himself in the side, but if he fails to make an immediate impact, then a loan could be considered further down the line.

United have been linked with Harry Kane, given their need for a centre-forward, but if they fail to land the Englishman, Diallo could fill in through the middle as a squad option in the early stages of the season whilst the club assess the options in the transfer market.