Amadou Onana is an option Manchester United could explore in the summer transfer window, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

Who could Man United sign in midfield?

Recent reports have revealed that Man United have submitted a final bid for Chelsea's Mason Mount, having agreed personal terms with the England international, but a deal is far from guaranteed as there is a reluctance to meet Chelsea's high asking price.

Erik ten Hag is targeting a midfielder to play alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, and Everton's Onana is a name believed to be on their list of targets.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Ornstein revealed that Onana is on the list at United, but he is one of a number of players they could target this summer.

"You've got Manchester United as well, who want a midfielder, though as far as we know, they're focused on the more advanced one in Mason Mount at this point in time and the number nine," he stated.

"They are looking at the other positions and you'll have seen reports about Onana and Everton, I'm led to believe he's on the list, and like many, he's one of many options they're considering.

"But they've got their ownership situation which is complicating it all. So this market is just absolutely wild."

Should Man United sign Onana?

The 21-year-old has had an impressive debut season in the Premier League despite Everton's struggles, and has been a standout performer for the Toffees.

Former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez described the midfielder as a "leader," and he could bring a lot of strength and dynamism to the United midfield.

His height could prove to be invaluable in the middle of the park, and he ranks in the top 7% of midfielders for aerial duels as per FBref.

It remains to be seen whether he offers enough on the ball for Erik ten Hag, given that he ranks poorly for progressive passes, but he could help glue together the midfield trio, and at just 21, there is massive potential for him to grow.

If United do sign Mount, then it seems unlikely that they will pursue another expensive midfield signing, but if they pull out of a deal for the Englishman, then Onana is a ready-made alternative they could explore.

Uncertainty over the ownership situation means that a deal may have to be completed later on in the window, but should Onana join, he would be an investment which could reap rewards in the long run.