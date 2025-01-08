Manchester United have added a “special” £30 million player to their transfer wishlist, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are yet to bring in a new player this month, and the chances of them doing so do remain slim, as the club need to adhere to the PSR and need to move players on before any can be brought in.

However, that is not stopping the Premier League side from looking and identifying potential transfer targets for either later this month or for the summer. Signing a new striker appears to be high on the agenda for Ruben Amorim, as it was reported last week that United had sent scouts to watch striker Samu Omorodion in action for Porto the previous weekend.

As well as looking at Omorodion, there is also a possibility that United will look to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this month. Journalist Enrico Camelio has explained that a deal is possible, but only if Joshua Zirkzee leaves Old Trafford and goes in the opposite direction. In a further update, it has been stated that the Italian side have made an official cash-plus-player offer, and both Vlahovic and Zirkzee are open to moves this month.

Adding a new striker to his team is not the only priority for Amorim, as he also wants to land a new left-back, with Nuno Mendes high on the list. Mendes and Amorim worked together at Sporting, and the pair are keen to reunite with each other, with Mendes refusing to sign a new contract at PSG.

Man Utd add "special" £30m player to transfer wishlist

Mendes is on United’s list of potential new left wingbacks, but he is not their only target, as according to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have added Patrick Dorgu to their transfer wishlist.

Dorgu, who is said to be valued at £30 million, currently plays for Italian side Lecce and has done so since July 2022 but only joined the club on a permanent basis in 2023. The defender is predominantly a left-back, but he can also play at right-back as well as further up the field if needed.

Romano has reported that the Red Devils are continuing to look at their options for a new left wingback, and they have now added Dorgu to their list. The Italian reports that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and PSG’s Mendes are higher up the list than Dorgu, but the pair are also considered more expensive. United scouts have been monitoring Dorgu in recent months, but they will face stiff competition from Napoli, who are also keen.

Patrick Dorgu's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 18 Goals 3 Big chances created 1 Key passes 0.7 Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.9 Clearances per game 1.7

Dorgu has won four caps for his national team, Denmark, but before moving into the first team, the left-back impressed his under-21 manager, Steffen Hojer, who called him special:"What's special about him (Dorgu) is that he's a quiet and calm guy, but things just come incredibly naturally to him on a football pitch.

"When he is put on the field, and it doesn't matter which team, he just fits in, and he just makes an incredible number of good choices for such a young player."