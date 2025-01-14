Marcus Rashford looks set to leave Manchester United this month, and the club could already have his replacement in mind, as they hold transfer talks with a new attacker, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

There are over two weeks left in this January transfer window, and Ruben Amorim will be hoping the club can do some sort of business between now and the deadline. Despite money being tight for the Red Devils, it looks as though the club have transfer targets in mind should they be able to move some fringe players out first.

One player who they hold a serious interest in is Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes. The 22-year-old is a player Amorim knows well from his time at Sporting CP, and the Portuguese is keen on reuniting with the speedster at Old Trafford, as he looks to solve United’s left wing-back issue.

United have been in talks with Mendes over a possible switch, and a new report has stated that they want to accelerate those talks, as Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested in a move.

As well as looking at Mendes, the Premier League giants are also seriously considering moving for striker Jonathan David after being offered the chance to sign him. David is a free agent in the summer, and his services were offered to United for when his deal expires. The Red Devils are said to be considering a move for the forward but face competition from the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Juventus.

Man Utd hold talks for new playmaker - Romano

The transfer news doesn’t stop there for Amorim’s side, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United have held talks over the signing of Nene Dorgeles from RB Salzburg, and a move could happen this month.

The 22-year-old has been on the books of the Austrian side since January 2021, when he joined from Malian outfit Guidars FC. Dorgeles has enjoyed a few loan spells during his time with Salzburg, his last being a season-long loan deal at Belgian side KVC Westerlo, where he scored eight goals and provided four assists in 29 JPL games.

Since then, he has been a key player for Salzburg, scoring plenty of goals and providing several chances for his teammates. His performances in Austria and in Europe have now caught the attention of United, who are monitoring the attacker after adding him to their list of targets.

Nene Dorgeles' RB Salzburg stats Apps 58 Goals 11 Assists 10

Romano states that a move for Dorgeles could happen either this month or in the summer transfer window, but either way, talks have been held to get an understanding of the price and package for a deal to happen. Dorgeles could potentially be seen as a replacement for Rashford due to his ability to play anywhere besides or behind a striker, as the England star looks closer to joining Serie A side AC Milan.