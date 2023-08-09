There has been an update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat...

What's the latest on Amrabat to Man United?

As respected journalist Laurie Whitwell revealed on Twitter, should the Red Devils manage to move on both Fred and Donny van de Beek over the coming weeks, there is a possibility that Erik ten Hag and co could firm up their interest in the Moroccan international.

The transfer insider stated: "Real Sociedad continuing talks with #MUFC over Donny van de Beek. Turkish offers for Fred not at level hoped, though. Two midfield sales would mean a formal approach for Sofyan Amrabat is expected."

In his attached piece for The Athletic, Whitwell revealed that United have already held talks with the Serie A side regarding a potential move and personal terms are not likely to prove a problem, with the 26-year-old having previously worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht.

Should Man United sign Amrabat?

The 6 foot 1 titan - who has been valued at around £30m - put himself firmly on the map of clubs across Europe as a result of his standout displays at the World Cup in Qatar, having undoubtedly been "phenomenal" in the tournament as Morocco reached the last four, in the words of The Star's Joe Crann.

Hailed as a "raging bull" by journalist, Amine El Amri, the Netherlands-born sensation proved he can offer a stern defensive presence in the centre of the park after notably providing a stunning, recovery challenge on France's Kylian Mbappe, while averaging an impressive 3.2 tackles and interceptions per game in the competition as a whole.

A player with an edge to his game, the former Club Brugge ace is also something of a pass master in the centre of the park and is a figure who can seemingly dictate the tempo of the game, as he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for pass completion, as well as in the top 8% for progressive passes.

That combination of an aggressive streak with the ability to run the show on the ball from his deep-lying berth perhaps evokes memories of a certain Paul Scholes, with the tough-tackling United legend having been a true genius when in possession during his lengthy stint at Old Trafford.

Like Amrabat in some ways, the one-club legend was also arguably a "complete" asset in the centre of the park due to his quality on and off the ball, with Barcelona counterpart Xavi Hernandez having previously said of his talents:

"Scholes is a spectacular player who has everything. He can play the final pass, he can score, he is strong, he never gets knocked off the ball and he doesn’t give possession away."

As club icon Sir Bobby Charlton also stated in the past, Scholes had the ability to "find a way to win, to make the killer pass or produce the decisive volley", having been a true difference maker in a glittering period for United under Sir Alex Ferguson's watch.

While hardly a threat in attack in the same way as the Englishman - having scored just 11 career goals to date - Amrabat proved under Ten Hag at Utrecht that he can also 'make the killer pass' if needed, having registered ten assists in just 50 games while working with the Dutchman.

Although it is yet to be seen if the Fiorentina man can replicate such form in the Premier League, it is clear to see why Ten Hag is keen on a reunion with a player who seemingly has shades of Scholes.