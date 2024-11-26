Manchester United are now interested in a move to sign a “top striker” who has 70 career goals, according to a recent report.

The Red Devils got the Ruben Amorim era underway on Sunday, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. The Portuguese will have been disappointed not to get all three points, but it was a good starting point for him to understand his players better.

Man Utd transfer rumours

Amorim will be getting to know his players more and more over the coming weeks, as they have training sessions and, obviously, many matches in various competitions. On Sunday there were possibly some indications that certain players may struggle in what the new head coach is demanding, and therefore, the Red Devils may have their eye on one or two targets ahead of January.

One player who has emerged on Man United’s radar is midfielder Angel Gomes. The Englishman is known to the club already, as he came through the academy, and a recent report has stated that Amorim has given the green light to go ahead with the transfer, and Gomes himself prefers a move to Man United over a switch to Arsenal.

As well as Gomes emerging on their radar, Man United are also interested in signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The Red Devils were linked with a move for the Brazilian during the summer, and even though that didn’t work out, they have retained an interest in the forward and have been monitoring him this season. But it doesn’t stop with Gomes and Cunha, as United have now shortlisted a new option for their forward line.

Man Utd and Amorim now eyeing move for "top striker" with 70 career goals

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface is on Manchester United’s shortlist for a new striker as they search for a new striker. The Nigerian international has been with the German side since July 2023, when he joined from Union SG, and his capture for Leverkusen has been mightily impressive.

Boniface, who is labelled a “top striker” by Plettenberg, scored 14 goals and recorded nine assists last season, as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga and the German Cup, as well as reaching the Europa League final. Boniface played a key role in Leverkusen’s success and is doing so once again this season, as he’s netted six times in 10 league games.

Plettenberg states that Boniface, who has scored 70 career goals for club and country, is one of many strikers on United’s shortlist. His arrival at Old Trafford could be an expensive one and, therefore, would be one that would only happen in the summer transfer window.

Victor Boniface's Leverkusen stats Apps 49 Goals 29 Assists 11

The 23-year-old is under contract with the Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2028, but United could look to make a move in the summer, as they are now scouting the market for a new forward, and if one doesn’t arrive in January, the plan is to secure one during next summer.