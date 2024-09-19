Manchester United have a promising academy star on their transfer radar, with Dan Ashworth a long-term admirer of the player, according to a new report. The Red Devils will be preparing for their third match in a week as they travel to London to face Crystal Palace, and Erik ten Hag will be hoping it is three wins from three after victories over Southampton and Barnsley.

The transfer window has been shut for a few weeks now and doesn’t open again until January, but United officials seem to be getting their homework done on potential new recruits. The Red Devils have already been linked with moves for AS Monaco defender Vanderson and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, and now they are looking at other options as well.

According to a recent report, United had scouts in Norway last Sunday to watch young midfielder Sverre Nypan. It’s been reported that United “put out feelers” for the player back in April, and they have continued to keep an eye on his development since.

Nypan, who has been struggling with illness recently, was watched not only by United officials on Sunday, but Bayer Leverkusen also had people in attendance to take in the 17-year-old. Nypan is said to be a United fan though, which is something that could give the Premier League side an edge were they to pursue a move for the talented star.

But Nypan isn’t the only promising talent that the Red Devils are keeping their eye on, also looking a little closer to home when it comes to landing young stars.

Man Utd and INEOS considering move for Tyler Dibling

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United have placed Southampton player Tyler Dibling on their transfer radar. The Saints are looking to tie the player down to a new long-term contract, but United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth is hoping to lure Dibling to Old Trafford after watching him for a while.

Dibling is a product of Southampton’s academy, and he has really impressed in the top flight this season, appearing in all four league games. The winger started in their last game, which was against United, and he caused havoc against defender Diogo Dalot, with the Portuguese ace fouling Dibling for the penalty.

This report states that United could be interested in trying to turn Dibling’s head, despite Southampton having hopes that he will sign a new contract. Ashworth has already tried to sign the player before, when he was at Newcastle United, and he remains a fan of his despite him rejecting a move to St. James’ Park.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton stats Apps 11 Goals 0 Assists 2

The Red Devils are looking to add more under-21 talent to their squad after adding Chido Obi Martin, Sekou Kone and James Overy this summer, and Dibling could be the latest, given Ashworth’s fondness for the winger. However, Southampton will hope the guarantee of first-team football will be enough for him to remain at St. Mary’s.