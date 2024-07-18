Manchester United are now eyeing a loan move for their next transfer target after securing a deal for centre-back Leny Yoro.

Yoro agrees to join Man Utd

The Red Devils and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have already secured their first marquee signing of the summer in forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. When asked why he chose Man Utd, the Netherlands international said:

"I have a lot of trust and a good feeling about this step. It wasn't a difficult decision. I mean, I love Bologna a lot, but Manchester United just gave me a very, very good feeling. I'm confident that what's planned will also happen.

"It's been a rollercoaster, the past few weeks. Some very good experiences and I'm very happy to be here. Obviously, making a transfer to Manchester United is something very positive. I just can't wait to get started and continue what I basically did last season. I'm just hoping to improve every day and do the best I can."

After Zirkzee, United quickly moved on to adding to their centre-back ranks, with Leny Yoro on course to officially complete a move to Old Trafford from Lille.

The 18-year-old was also wanted by Real Madrid, but it is Erik ten Hag and Ratcliffe who are set to secure his services in a €50m+ deal, with the player ready to agree a five-year deal.

With big-money deals for Zirkzee and Yoro, finances could be limited for a third summer signing unless players are sold, which may result in the club looking at a loan move for one target.

Man Utd eyeing loan move for Ugarte

After a centre-forward and a centre-back to replace the already departed Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, a new midfielder could be next on the to-do list for those at Old Trafford.

One midfielder who has been linked is Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte. The Red Devils initially made contact for the Uruguay international last month and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed earlier this week that “more talks” have taken place.

Now, as per GiveMeSport, Man Utd could look to sign Ugarte on loan from PSG and include either an option or obligation to make a move permanent next summer, rather than stumping up an immediate fee this year.

Ugarte, on £100,000-a-week in France, appears to be viewed as a potential replacement for Casemiro, and United are keeping their options open in regards to how they could bring the midfielder to Manchester.

The 23-year-old was called a “midfield machine” by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig last year after his impressive numbers during the 2022/23 campaign. Should United secure a loan deal with an option to buy for Ugarte, then Casemiro could complete a move away, amid rumours of a switch to Saudi Arabia, making this one to watch.