Manchester United have made an approach for an "impressive" manager Bruno Fernandes rates highly, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd manager latest

The future of Erik ten Hag continues to be a big talking point at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman fighting hard to remain in the job following a flat start to the season in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Should Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS decide to part ways with the Dutchman, United aren't going to be without top-quality options when it comes to finding his successor.

VfB Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness has been mentioned as a possible target for the Red Devils in the past, with the 42-year-old a young boss making a name for himself. He inspired his side to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, finishing ahead of Bayern Munich.

Stuttgart were only beaten to the title by Bayer Leverkusen in 2023/24, and manager Xabi Alonso has also been mentioned as an option to replace Ten Hag, with United said to be willing to wait to bring him in, should he want to stay put for the rest of this season. But they aren't the only targets on the Red Devils' list.

Man Utd make approach for "impressive" manager

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed that Manchester United have approached Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim over becoming their next manager:

Amorim stands out as an exciting option for United, with the 39-year-old already enjoying plenty of success in his managerial career, despite his tender years.

The Portuguese tactician has won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting, not to mention three Portuguese League Cups - two with his current club and one with Braga.

PSV coach Peter Bosz said of him last month: "I have great respect for him. I met him three or four years ago when I was at Lyon, and we played a friendly match at Alvalade. He was already the coach of Sporting then and still is. Considering the evolution of the team, it's impressive. I have a lot of respect for him."

The 3-4-3-playing Amorim is known for his attack-minded style and use of wing-backs, with one report even describing him as the "anti-Mourinho" given the contrast in philosophies with the former Porto and United boss.

Meanwhile, United skipper Bruno Fernandes is an admirer of his compatriot, saying "he has everything to take the next step" in his career and claiming that he is more than capable of thriving in the Premier League. Should Ten Hag be sacked, the Sporting man looks like a standout contender to be his successor.