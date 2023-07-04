Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is keen to sanction deals for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Onana, Vlahovic and Hojlund?

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness, Manchester United remain keen on signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana this summer as Ten Hag looks to draft in a new man between the sticks, though he is valued at £51 million.

The report states that no official bid has been made to try and acquire the £63k-a-week ace; however, ‘contacts are constant’ between the Red Devils and the Cameroon international.

Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund has also emerged as a target for Manchester United, with talks continuing over a potential transfer, which could reach a fee of £86 million, as per The Daily Mail.

Manchester United were previously keen on both Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, though they were priced out of a move for the pair, leaving £10.5k-a-week earner Hojlund in their sights.

Calciomercato claim that Juventus striker Vlahovic, who is valued at £70m, may be on the move this summer and his agent has held talks with Manchester United over a move to Old Trafford. Capology report that the Serbia international earns €249,231 (£214,242) per week on a contract that runs until June 2026.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has stated that all three players are potential targets for Manchester United this summer.

Jones said: "There is a Serie A exodus on the cards this summer and Man United are well-placed to take advantage of it. Onana is the prime target in this moment, but Vlahovic and Hojlund are in their sights too and this is a market whereby Italian clubs are finding it extremely hard to fend off bids for their top talent.

"We have seen [Sandro] Tonali nabbed by Newcastle and Kim [Min-jae] being picked up by Bayern Munich — the feeling is that much more is to come and United are looking at that situation right now to see how it can force further deals."

Who else has been linked with a move to Manchester United this window?

As per The Daily Mail, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is undergoing his medical at Manchester United before being officially unveiled as their first summer signing.

The report states that Mount could make his debut as soon as next week, with Manchester United pencilled in to take on rivals Leeds United in a friendly at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

Mundo Deportivo via 90min claim that the Red Devils have made a late offer to try and sign Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque, who is being heavily courted by Barcelona.

According to The Mirror, Eintracht Frankfurt stopper Kevin Trapp has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, signifying that a busy transfer window may be on the way for Manchester United.