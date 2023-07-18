Manchester United look like their hunt for a new goalkeeper is at an end as the 'deal is done' to take Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Andre Onana going to Manchester United?

As per The Athletic, Manchester United have 'agreed a €51million (£43.9m, $57.4m) fee plus €4m in add-ons' for the signing of Onana from Inter Milan as the Red Devils close in on landing a new goalkeeper.

Onana has the freedom to decide how to conduct his medical and will either fly to Manchester to carry it out or he could do it elsewhere before taking the journey to the United States to link up with Erik Ten Hag's men on their pre-season tour.

BBC Sport understand that Onana will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of an extra 12 months as Manchester United finally get their hands on the Cameroon international, who will replace long-serving stopper David De Gea between the sticks.

Last term, the 27-year-old made 49 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan and managed to keep 19 clean sheets in total, as per Transfermarkt.

In Serie A, Onana showed his reliability as the last line of defence, maintaining a save percentage rate of 73.5% in the Italian top flight, according to FBRef.

Manchester United aren't done there with looking to add to their goalkeeper pool as Urawa Red Diamonds man Zion Suzuki is a player they are exploring to offer competition within the ranks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano has confirmed that Onana will be a Manchester United player and it is only a matter of time before he is officially announced.

Romano stated: "For sure, Manchester United have the verbal agreement. So, no issues, no danger, the player will sign very soon a five-year contract with an option for an extra season.

"The deal is done, it's just about signing all the documents and then Andre Onana will become a new Manchester United player."

What other transfer business could happen at Manchester United?

Romano has revealed on Twitter that Manchester United will turn their attention towards Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund once they conclude the signing of Onana, stating: "Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Rasmus Højlund! Told personal terms are 100% agreed. He wants United. Atalanta told United they don’t want 3 players offered in the deal after initial talks. Asking price around €65/70m. Next step: official bid."

Player sales are also likely in the next few weeks to keep the Red Devils on a healthy financial footing and defender Harry Maguire is attracting interest from West Ham United, who have seen a loan bid rejected for the England international, as per The Guardian.

The Manchester Evening News report that goalkeeper Dean Henderson is a target for Nottingham Forest; however, he could be included on the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States despite being expected to leave the club.

METRO claim that Manchester United boss Ten Hag could sanction a sale for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay if an appropriate level of attraction towards his services from other sides arises amid links to West Ham United, signifying that the Red Devils could be set for plenty of incomings and outgoings over the next few weeks at Old Trafford.