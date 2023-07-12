Manchester United and Inter Milan both have a 'willingness' to get a 'deal over the line' for Andre Onana to move to Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Andre Onana coming to Manchester United?

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the state of play surrounding Onana's future, stating on Twitter: "André Onana deal update — Wednesday and Thursday remain the crucial days for the final steps of the negotiation. Manchester United will submit the final official bid in order to agree with Inter and seal the deal discussing add ons structure. Key days are finally coming."

Manchester United have already seen a bid of £38.5 million rejected for Cameroon international Onana, who is believed to be valued at £51 million by Inter Milan, a figure they will refuse to budge on in negotiations, as per Sky Sports.

Discussions over a deal have been positive; however, it looks like a 'compromise' may need to come to fruition for the transfer to happen despite Onana desiring a move to Old Trafford.

Plenty of movement is taking place regarding the Red Devils' goalkeeping situation, with Nottingham Forest in talks with Manchester United over taking Dean Henderson back to the City Ground on a permanent basis, as per Telegraph Sport.

Veteran stopper David De Gea has ended his 12-year association with Manchester United by leaving as a free agent this summer, becoming the last active player from Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure to depart the Premier League giants, as per The Athletic.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth is of the opinion that both Manchester United and Inter Milan will be keen to thrash out a deal for Onana.

Sheth said: "I think they want to find some sort of middle ground. It would seem that a deal could be done with a compromise, only because I think there's a willingness from all parties to get it done, especially Onana. He wants to come to Manchester United.

"When two clubs are negotiating like this, it normally means that they do want to get a transfer done and dusted, and over the line."

Who else could join Manchester United?

Manchester United have already finalised their first piece of business this window, with Mason Mount joining from Chelsea for a fee that could reach £60 million, as per Sky Sports.

More additions will follow him through the door at Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag looks to build on an impressive debut campaign in charge of the Red Devils.

Renowned journalist Romano has given an exciting insight into the prospect of Atalanta rising star Rasmus Hojlund moving to Old Trafford, stating on Twitter: "Told Rasmus Højlund remains on top of Manchester United list as new striker. Personal terms, never an issue as he’s very keen on the move. Man United never sent any official bid yet — just talks on club/player side as priority is new GK. PSG also inquiried about Højlund."

One outlet in Spain claim that Manchester United have had tentative contact over a surprise move for Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix despite his underwhelming stint at Chelsea.

In the next few weeks, Manchester United will up the ante with regard to recruitment and it wouldn't be a surprise to see several signings make their way to the North West-based giants.