Manchester United could ditch forward Anthony Martial as he is a 'symbol' of their 'bad recruitment' in years gone by, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Anthony Martial?

According to The Sun, Manchester United will listen to offers for Martial this summer as he ticks into the final 12 months of his £250k-a-week contract at Old Trafford.

The report states that the Red Devils are targeting a move for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and will focus their efforts on trying to land the £100-million valued star in the off-season.

As per FootballTransfers, Aston Villa are said to be weighing up a loan move for Martial as Unai Emery looks to secure a versatile attacker in the transfer window.

Erik Ten Hag isn't believed to have any plans for the Frenchman moving forward and will look to shift him out if appropriate interest in his services arises.

In 2015, Martial joined Manchester United in a deal that involved paying an initial £36 million fee that eventually could rise to £58 million, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Manchester United will look to offload Martial in the summer transfer window.

Crook stated when asked if Martial would be sold: "Definitely. I think he's only got a year left on his contract, so they won't want to lose him on a free at the end of the season.

"They're not going to recoup anywhere near the money they spent on him. He is a symbol of United's bad recruitment over the years, where they have been paying over the odds for players and then having to sell them for a much-reduced fee."

Should Anthony Martial be sold by Manchester United this summer?

Martial has been a decent focal point for Manchester United this campaign when available; however, the 27-year-old has endured frequent injury struggles during the last year and should probably be moved on to avoid a scenario where he runs down his contract.

In 2022/23, Martial made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, registering nine goals and three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Martial obtained an average match rating of 6.59/10 for his exploits on the field for Manchester United, pitting him 16th out of a 26-man squad, suggesting room for improvement, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also show that Martial ranks in the bottom 32% of forwards across Europe's top five divisions for shots per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, managing just 2.25 per outing.

If Manchester United can recoup some money for Martial, selling him on may be the best solution for both parties due to his inconsistent level of reliability.