The feeling around Manchester United over the last decade has been that the build-up to a transfer has often been more exciting than the player’s actual performances on the field.

However, the fans' first impression of a player is often a telltale sign as to how long they’ll last at the club.

Starting off with a bang is vital, especially at a club like United, where expectations and demands are often far higher than what a new signing has previously experienced.

Therefore, let’s take a look at an Erik ten Hag signing who shone on his debut, but has struggled ever since.

Antony’s start to life in Manchester

It is reasonable to presume that if former Ajax boss Ten Hag was never appointed as Man United manager, the chances of Antony signing for the club would have decreased significantly.

Prior to his £86m move to the Premier League, the Brazilian winger was lighting up the Eredivisie and the Champions League with his dazzling dribbling, skilful nature, and extreme confidence, which caused Brazil’s national team coach Tite to say he “has Neymar characteristics.”

On his debut for United against Arsenal in a 3-1 win at Old Trafford, Antony opened the scoring via a composed finish, with his dramatic celebration making him an instant favourite.

The winger would then go on to become the first United player to score in his first three Premier League matches, netting against Manchester City and Everton. After achieving that feat, United icon Wes Brown even went on to claim that “he’s like Messi and Maradona” in terms of his “wand” of a left foot.

Antony’s 2023/34 campaign

Throughout the remainder of that previous season, Antony went on to score five more goals and pick up three assists, with his form falling off as the season progressed.

During pre-season, Antony looked fresh and sharp, particularly impressing against Borussia Dortmund and Lens with two goals and an assist. However, he has been unable to carry those promising performances into the Premier League.

The Brazilian has now played 19 games in the league this season, and he has absolutely zero output to show for it, with his performances being extremely frustrating for both the boss and the fans.

Even United legend Andy Cole said “he would drive me absolutely mad,” further adding:

“He doesn’t score enough goals for me or create enough chances for his team-mates.”

Antony's 2023/24 Stats Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 19 0 0 Champions League 4 0 0 FA Cup 1 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see, Cole’s analysis is rather spot on, with his only goal contribution in 25 games being against League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup, where he had to tap into an open net for the goal.

Antony’s last start was that game, and he has started on the bench for all of United’s last three. However, what will concern the 23-year-old the most is just how well Alejandro Garnacho is playing in his role, scoring twice against West Ham United and offering much more of a threat.

It’s fair to say that it’s difficult seeing Antony turn his career around at Old Trafford, especially with United now reportedly looking to sign a new right-winger in the summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe open to letting him leave at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, that dream start to life at United will most likely be the peak of his career with a Red Devils badge on his chest.