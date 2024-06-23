Manchester United are thought to have made an enquiry over a £100,000-a-week ace ahead of a potential summer move to Old Trafford alongside Joshua Zirkee, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils continue to be linked with plenty of players, with Riccardo Calafiori wanted by both themselves and Liverpool in the summer transfer window. A £34m move to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Bologna striker Zirkzee is another key figure who has been backed to complete a move to Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to add depth and quality in attack, with the Red Devils leading the race for his services.

Zirkzee isn't the only attacking player being looked at by the Red Devils, however, with Jonathan David considered an alternative to lead the line. Contact is even believed to have been made with the Canadian.

United are also believed to be leading the battle to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, with the general consensus that he could be an upgrade on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has also been backed to move to Old Trafford in the next few months.

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez is another possible target, with internal Old Trafford talks recently held over a switch to United. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that the Mexican could replace Casemiro, and there has now been an update.

Man Utd make Edson Alvarez enquiry

Writing on X, Plettenberg claimed that Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer and have now made an enquiry. West Ham are reluctant to sell, though, valuing him at up to £67m.

Alvarez could be a really shrewd piece of business at United at a time when significant improvements are required at the heart of the defence. Raphael Varane has left and Harry Maguire doesn't feel like the long-term answer at the back. Oribe Peralta has showered the 26-year-old with praise, too, saying:

"Edson wanted it more than all the other young players. He sacrificed a lot to reach this stage of his career and he deserves all the praise he gets. Now he’s become Mexico’s most important player. I honestly watched him grow from a boy to a man."

The £100,000-a-week Mexican has adjusted to life in the Premier League impressively at West Ham, averaging 2.6 tackles per game across 31 league games last season. Only Casemiro (3.3) averaged more than him out of United's players in 2023/24, and he could be viewed as a relatively long-term option in the middle of the park, also proving to be an upgrade on the aforementioned Brazilian. Eleven yellow cards in the league last term highlight his tenacious style, but his ability to cover ground could make him a great addition.