Manchester United have been contacted by an overseas club who are interested in signing one of their senior players in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Man Utd's summer departures

The Red Devils sanctioned the sales of 11 players in total over the summer on either a permanent or loan basis, with some of the bigger names to leave for good being the likes of Fred, Anthony Elanga and Dean Henderson as part of the club’s reshuffle.

The Premier League giants have Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Hannibal, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the season, so they could also be heading for the exit door at the start of next year (Man Utd contracts).

However, Jadon Sancho has been the primary player most heavily linked with a departure in recent weeks following his disagreement with Erik ten Hag where, after publicly criticising the manager on his social media channels, was placed on his own individual training programme away from the group and is still yet to be brought back into the fold.

The Old Trafford outfit’s left-winger has therefore made zero starts and three substitute appearances this season in the top-flight (WhoScored - Sancho statistics), but despite his controversial situation, it appears the 23-year-old has emerged as a target in Italy.

Juventus submit enquiry for Jadon Sancho

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Man United have been approached by Juventus to enquire about the availability of Sancho, but as it stands, the two clubs haven't taken their initial discussion any further.

He wrote: "Understand Juventus asked for information on Jadon Sancho deal in recent days. He’s set to leave Man United in January, Juve are interested but only on loan plus part of salary covered by #MUFC. No negotiations yet as Man Utd prefer to wait for permanent deal bids."

Man Utd's "weak link" Sancho

At Old Trafford, Sancho currently pockets £250k-per-week which makes him the joint fourth-highest earner on the books (Man Utd salaries), so considering that he’s not playing or even near the first-team squad at all, chiefs need to get him off the wage bill as soon as possible and use the extra cash to generate funds for new signings.

Man Utd's top earners Salary per week Casemiro £350k Raphael Varane £340k Marcus Rashford £300k Jadon Sancho £250k Mason Mount £250k Anthony Martial £250k Bruno Fernandes £240k

The Camberwell-born talent has also failed to register any goals or assists when he has been given the rare opportunity to showcase what he’s capable of this season (Transfermarkt - Sancho statistics), with his poor form having previously seen him slammed as a “weak link” in the media last year.

Furthermore, Sancho ranks as Ten Hag’s 21st overall best-performing player out of 25 squad members as it stands (WhoScored - Man Utd statistics), so for the significantly low impact he has on the pitch, alongside the relationship breaking down with Ten Hag, sanctioning his sale seems to be the right decision to make in January.