Manchester United have become known for paying extreme prices in the transfer market and then overpaying those players with ridiculous contracts.

This wouldn’t be a huge issue if Erik ten Hag’s team performed consistently, but they’re still sixth in the Premier League this season, despite being on a four-game winning streak.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will attempt to fix this problem as a matter of urgency, with some individuals set to be binned in the summer.

Therefore, let’s take a look at a fringe player who has rinsed the club of millions over the years.

Anthony Martial’s salary

Anthony Martial joined United from Monaco in 2015 for a fee of £58m, and he became an instant hero after scoring on his debut against Liverpool.

The composed finisher featured heavily under every manager, but he was at his best under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, hitting 17 goals in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Due to his tremendous form, the Norwegian boss handed the France attacker a new contract, which sees him earn £13m-per-season without any bonuses included.

That deal is set to expire this summer, but it seems the club won’t offer him a new contract, with Ratcliffe content with allowing him to leave on a free as he completes a huge clearout.

What Martial earns compared to Rasmus Hojlund

This season, Martial has failed to have any positive impact on the side, scoring just one goal in 13 Premier League games and only starting five times in the league. However, he has been a player that has split the fanbase for years, with journalist Rob Blanchette labelling the former Monaco star "embarrassing", in regards to his lack of movement and effort.

The 28-year-old’s biggest downfall is his lack of availability and what seems to be a never-ending injury cycle that has haunted him throughout his career.

His latest game for the Red Devils was the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth in December, with an illness and then a groin issue seeing him miss every game since.

However, in truth, the number nine would be playing second-fiddle to Rasmus Hojlund regardless of his setbacks, with the Dane well and truly cementing himself as the first-choice striker, becoming the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League games while boasting a tally of 13 goals across all competitions.

Despite missing nearly 100 games throughout his United career, Martial is still one of the highest earners at the club, earning £165k-per-week more than Hojlund.

Martial vs Hojlund Stats Martial Hojlund Wage P/W £250k £85k Squad wage rank 4th 17th Games played 19 30 Goals 2 13 Assists 2 2 Stats via Capology & Transfermarkt

As you can see, Martial has bled the club dry over the last few seasons, with very little return on the pitch making the investment worthwhile, and in truth, if a player cannot provide availability, then they instantly become less valuable to the team.

Especially when playing at the most elite level, as having a reliable backup option is vital so that the drop in quality is not so severe. But that isn't the case for United, not just in the striker department but in almost every single position on the field.

It is no surprise to see him at the top of the outgoing list for the summer.