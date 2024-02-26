Manchester United have been run into the ground over the past decade or so, with their transfer strategy clearly unsuccessful for the most part.

This has been particularly apparent since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, with most of the club's top earners being signed in the last 18 months.

However, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the helm, he’s looking to make United a title challenger once again, and that has already begun behind the scenes.

Omar Berrada has joined the club from Manchester City, and he will be tasked with keeping the players salaries below a reported £300k-per-week.

That said, let’s take a look at a player who does just fit into that category but has cost the club plenty of money since arriving in the summer.

Mason Mount’s salary at Man Utd

It seemed as though Mason Mount was destined to spend his entire career at Chelsea, the club he developed at, but last summer, Ten Hag wanted to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford, despite playing just 13 games in 2023.

The 25-year-old joined Man United in a deal worth around £60m, and he was even handed the number seven shirt, with United’s football director John Murtough stating:

“Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond.”

Mount’s contract runs until June 2028 and to secure his services, he will earn a gross base salary of £13.3m per season. Therefore, the former Blues star still has a staggering £65m of earnings left on his contract.

This equates to £250k-per-week on average without bonuses, which clearly means he’s already cost the club millions.

What Mount earns compared to Garnacho

The wage of a player is completely irrelevant if the performances on the field justify the cost, but Mount’s early start to life in Manchester has been a disaster, with injuries making him miss 24 matches already.

This means that he’s only played eight Premier League matches since joining the club, with only half of them being starts.

During those matches, the “invisible” player, as per sports broadcaster Arlo White, failed to register a goal contribution and was clearly getting up to speed.

However, when you compare his weekly wage and statistics to Alejandro Garnacho, for example, United are most definitely being bled dry by Mount so far.

Mount vs Garnacho Stats (PL) Mount Garnacho Wage per-week £250k £50k Matches 8 24 Goals 0 5 Assists 0 3 Big chances created 0 5 Key passes 0.6 1.5 Via Sofascore & Capology

The Argentine has been one of United’s top performers this season, scoring five times and providing three assists in the league while also beating him on every single attacking statistic. But as you can see, Mount earns five times more than the young prospect, underlining that at United, success on the field doesn't always correlate with player earnings.

Signing Mount for such a large fee and making him the joint-fourth highest earner after he endured a season of multiple injury setbacks seems like a mistake in hindsight, and the club is truly feeling the effects of his absence.

But who knows? The 5-foot-11 artist still has plenty of time to live up to his potential and become a key player for the Red Devils, but his first campaign at the club will be one to forget.