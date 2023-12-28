Manchester United have struggled for consistency on every front this season, but their latest 3-2 win over Aston Villa could just give the side belief after a tough spell.

Erik ten Hag’s side is currently sixth in the Premier League, having won ten and lost eight of their 18 games so far in the top flight.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that the boss wants to reinforce in January, with a talented midfielder potentially on the radar.

Man Utd transfers latest – Arthur Vermeeren

As per reports in Spain, many clubs are interested in the young midfielder, but the Old Trafford outfit have become the favourites to sign Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp.

It is reported that Ten Hag is a huge admirer of the 18-year-old, who has been labelled as a “sensation” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

The boss is keen to reinforce his midfield due to injuries and the poor form of Sofyan Amrabat, with a fee of €22m (£19m) expected to be enough to conclude the deal this January.

Arthur Vermeeren’s style of play

Vermeeren became a constant in the Antwerp side last season at just 17 years old, and he has rapidly developed into an incredibly talented midfielder this season. The right-footed ace has started every game for his club this season, including in the Champions League, where he has earned plenty of plaudits.

The Belgian international is extremely mature for his age, and he oozes class despite having such little experience. He has featured as the right eight of a midfield three, in a double pivot, and as a lone defensive midfielder at times, which just highlights how incredibly versatile he is.

The table below briefly shows how talented Vermeeren is, using stats from this season’s Champions League.

Vermeeren's UCL Stats Stats (per 90) Vermeeren Percentile Tackles 3.17 Top 10% Dribblers Tackled 1.67 Top 9% Blocks 2.17 Top 11% Assists 0.33 Top 17% Pass completion % 87.5% Top 35% Stats via FBref

As you can see, the Belgium international is absolutely incredible out of possession, and with his skill set, he would work perfectly alongside Kobbie Mainoo in a double pivot. Both players are extremely well-rounded and can perform to the same standard regardless of their role or position. Mainoo also excels out of possession, using his energy and athleticism to regain possession and stop transitions - having been hailed as a player that can do "everything" by ex-teammate Anthony Elanga.

However, the potential signing of the Antwerp wonderkid could unleash another side to Mainoo that we are yet to fully see. Vermeeren’s off-the-ball attributes would allow United’s number 37 to show more of his technical qualities, such as his vast passing range, vision, and ability to weave past opponents.

Overall, Ten Hag has shown that he is willing to put trust in youth already this season, with Alejandro Garnacho, Mainoo, and Willy Kambwala all featuring this season, which means Vermeeren would be given an opportunity to shine under the lights at Old Trafford if he were to make the move.

At present, the former Ajax boss has been forced to call upon Sofyan Amrabat in the centre of the park either alongside or in place of Mainoo, yet the experienced loanee has hardly impressed thus far, amid reports that he won't be signed permanently at the end of the season.

Dubbed "off the pace" by club legend Peter Schmeichel for his performance in the Manchester Derby, Amrabat - who arrived from Fiorentina on a temporary deal in the summer - hardly looks like being a long-term fit in Manchester, with the arrival of young Vermeeren only set to nudge him further toward the exit door.

In today’s market, £19m for such a talented prospect who has so much room for development seems like an absolute bargain that Manchester United simply must look to complete.