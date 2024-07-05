Manchester United have made an offer for a hugely talented young player with a superb international youth record, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are targeting new signings all over the pitch in the current transfer window, but centre-back appears to be a primary position of focus. Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo has emerged as a strong contender to come in for Erik ten Hag, with the Uruguayan considered an alternative to Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, who has been backed to come in of late.

Another Bundesliga signing has also been mooted in Borussia Monchengladbach teenager Winsley Boteli, although the 17-year-old likely wouldn't be considered an immediate key man, instead arriving as a hopeful future star at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, a surprise rumour claims that Romelu Lukaku could potentially seal a return to United ahead of next season, being seen as an option alongside fellow target Joshua Zirkzee. It would be a huge shock if the Belgian came back to Old Trafford, however, especially as he is now in his 30s.

When it comes to possible outgoings in the approaching months, Harry Maguire is one player who could move on, and the Red Devils are reportedly willing to cash in on the 31-year-old, who has never managed to fully convince the masses since joining back in 2019.

Man Utd make offer for teenage star

According to a new report from Football Insider, Manchester United have made an offer for Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore, looking to snap up the young winger this summer.

The same applies to rivals Manchester City, however, with the 16-year-old receiving a number of offers ahead of his 17th birthday next month. Borussia Dortmund are also mentioned in the update, which also states that Spurs are "pulling out all the stops to prevent Moore from switching clubs", as FA regulations stop him signing a professional deal until he turns 17.

Much like the aforementioned Boteli, Moore wouldn't be seen as someone who can come in and make a big difference in United's first team from the off, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be an extremely eye-catching signing.

At just 16, the Englishman has already made two appearances for Spurs, showing that Ange Postecoglou trusts him, and his manager spoke glowingly about him after handing him his debut earlier this year.

"We’ve had him training with us for a while, I’ve been trying to see if we can get him some game time, because we’ve kept him out of the 21s as well, it’s a bit of a reward for him for working hard in the last two, three weeks as part of the first team squad, to give him that experience. He still has a long way to go, he’s only 16, but he’s a good kid and hopefully that encourages him."

Mikey Moore's international stats Caps Goals England Under-17s 12 10 England Under-16s 15 7 England Under-15s 4 1

Moore has been electric at international youth level, scoring 10 goals in 12 caps for England's Under-17s, and if United pip City to his signature, it could look like a significant signing in the coming years, as Dan Ashworth makes his presence felt from the off.