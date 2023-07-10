Manchester United have held talks with Monaco defender Axel Disasi over a potential move to Old Trafford this summer and the 25-year-old would be 'really excited' by the prospect of pitching up at Old Trafford, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Is Axel Disasi joining Manchester United?

According to RMC Sport, Manchester United are frontrunners to sign Disasi this summer in a deal that could cost in the region of £35 million to complete.

Taking to Twitter, renowned journalist Romano took to Twitter to detail that Manchester United alongside Newcastle United are keen to bring in Disasi, stating: "Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet. Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco."

In 2022/23, the France international enjoyed a solid campaign for Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and showed an unusually potent goal threat from central defence, registering six goals and four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Disasi showed plenty of calmness at the back last term and helped to stamp out dangerous attacking situations with regularity, completing 2.9 clearances per match in the French top-flight, according to WhoScored.

Last month, The Mirror claimed that both Disasi and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund have indicated that their preference would be to move to Old Trafford this off-season, giving Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag a major boost in his hunt for reinforcements.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has given some further insight into Manchester United's quest to land Disasi from Monaco.

Romano stated: "I will keep the name of Axel Disasi in the list. They spoke to the player's side and the player would be really excited to join Manchester United. Disasi is a player they like."

Who is coming to Man United 2023?

Aside from their pursuit of Disasi, who has been called a "hidden gem" after his brilliant performances, Manchester United have been active in the market as Ten Hag eyes quality additions ahead of the new Premier League season commencing.

Mason Mount has already been officially signed off on as the Red Devils' first summer arrival from Chelsea and could make his debut on Wednesday when Manchester United take on Leeds United in Oslo.

Sky Sports News report that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is a name that may follow Mount to Old Trafford, though the Serie A giants are demanding a fee of £51 million to let him depart the San Siro.

Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki could also come in to strengthen the goalkeeping department in the aftermath of David De Gea's 12-year spell at the club coming to an end.

Telegraph Sport have signalled that a £50 million bid is set to be launched for Atalanta rising star Hojlund, who is viewed as a youngster with considerable potential by Old Trafford chiefs.

Rumours will continue to swirl around as the transfer window begins to reach fever pitch; however, it is clear that Manchester United are on the trail of numerous players and we will likely see movement in the next few weeks with regards to incomings and outgoings.