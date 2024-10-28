As Manchester United look to add to the midfield rebuild that they started by signing Manuel Ugarte last summer, INEOS are reportedly battling Liverpool to sign one 2025 target.

Man Utd transfer news

Midfield is certainly an area of concern for the Red Devils. Even after welcoming Ugarte in the summer, Erik ten Hag's side have struggled for control and, therefore, struggled to find results once again. Sitting outside of the Premier League's top four, questions have already come the way of Ten Hag with the pressure continuing to pile on the Dutchman and INEOS reportedly eyeing options such as former Barcelona boss Xavi.

The midfield legend has been out of a job since leaving Barcelona in the summer, but could yet emerge to become the latest manager tasked with turning things around. Before then, however, the Red Devils could welcome further reinforcements.

According to reports in Spain, INEOS and Man Utd are battling alongside Liverpool in pole position to sign Morten Hjulmand in 2025. The Sporting Club midfielder is now 25 years old and represents a player in his prime who could now step into the Premier League.

Liverpool, of course, are looking to complete their own midfield after missing out on Martin Zubimendi last summer, but it's United who will be desperate to deny the Reds this time around.

As the two English giants do battle and are at the forefront of the transfer race, it remains to be seen just how much Sporting will demand for their midfielder given that he holds such an integral role at the heart of their side as Ruben Amorim's captain.

"Intelligent" Hjulmand could complete Man Utd midfield

In a repeat of their deal to sign Bruno Fernandes, who has starred ever since, Manchester United could lure Hjulmand from Sporting to Old Trafford in an attempt to complete their midfield. Standing next to Ugarte and the aforementioned Fernandes, the Dane may well be the missing piece to what has been a frustrating puzzle for Ten Hag.

League stats 24/25 P90 (via FBref) Morten Hjulmand Manuel Ugarte Appearances 7 4 Progressive Carries 0.18 0.83 Progressive Passes 5.54 2.50 Ball Recoveries 5.36 7.50

Amorim - also a reported candidate to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford - has been among those to praise Hjulmand at Sporting, previously telling reporters after his side defeated Moreirense: "I really liked his showing. He made a lot of tackles and he was very intelligent. He's going to improve a lot physically.

"He's going to increase his goal tally because he appears in the right places a lot, and he even hit the post before scoring. He has great ability with the ball, and that's his main role at Sporting CP. He's going to grow a lot."

Now, the Sporting duo now find themselves linking up at Manchester United in what would be an impressive double deal.